भोपाल में 10 से नीचे आएगा तापमान:सीजन में दूसरी बार पारा 10.6 डिग्री तक आया; अब दिन का तापमान बढ़ेगा, रात का और कम होगा

भोपाल
भोपाल में इस सीजन में 16 दिसंबर की रात सबसे सर्द रही। सुबह कोहरा रहने के कारण अयोध्या नगर स्थित पार्क में भी लोगों की कमी रही। सुबह 7.10 बजे तक पार्क में बहुत कम संख्या में लोग नजर आए। फोटो- अनूप दुबे
  • अभी इस सीजन में तीन दिसंबर की रात थी सबसे सर्द

अरब सागर से नमी का असर आज दोपहर बाद पूरी तरह खत्म हो जाएगा, ऐसे में अब कोहरे का ज्यादा असर नहीं रहेगा। सूरज निकलने के कारण अब भोपाल में दिन के तापमान में बढ़ोतरी होगी, लेकिन रातें सर्द होने लगेंगी। यह तापमान में कमी होने से होगा। वरिष्ठ मौसम वैज्ञानिक जीडी मिश्रा के अनुसार दिसंबर के इस सीजन में भोपाल में बुधवार-गुरुवार की सबसे सर्द रात रही। तापमान सामान्य से करीब 0.5 डिग्री गिरकर 10.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर आ गया। इससे पहले तीन दिसंबर को यह 10.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस और 2 दिसंबर की रात यह 10.9 डिग्री था। दिन का तापमान भी सामान्य से करीब 8 डिग्री गिरकर 19 डिग्री के नीचे आ गया। यह इस सीजन का सबसे ठंडा दिन रहा।

रातें ठंडी और दिन गर्म होंगे

वरिष्ठ मौसम वैज्ञानिक जीडी मिश्रा के अनुसार अब भोपाल में रातों के मुकाबले दिन अपेक्षाकृत गर्म रहेंगे। जबकि उत्तर की हवाओं के कारण रात का पारा 10 डिग्री से भी नीचे जा सकता है। हालांकि उसके बाद इसमें लगातार उतार-चढ़ाव होगा। दिसंबर के अंत में कड़ाके की ठंड के आसार हैं।

7 दिन में अधिकतम तापमान 12 डिग्री गिरा

भोपाल में बीते एक सप्ताह से जहां रात का परा सामान्य से ऊपर रहा, वहीं दिन के तापमान में गिरावट होती रही। यह 10 दिसंबर को 30 डिग्री से अधिक था, जो बुधवार को अधिकतम 19 डिग्री से नीचे आ गया। बीते सात दिन में दिन के तापमान में करीब 12 डिग्री की गिरावट दर्ज की गई। सबसे ज्यादा गिरावट बुधवार को 7 डिग्री सेल्सियस रही। इस दौरान रात का पारा सामान्य से ऊपर ही बना रहा। हालांकि सात दिन में पहली बार यह सामान्य से नीचे आया और 10.6 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। 10 दिसंबर की रात यह सामान्य से 6 डिग्री सेल्सियस अधिक 18 डिग्री रहा था।

भोपाल में इस तरह तापमान में अंतर आया

दिनअधिकतम तापमानन्यूनतम तापमान
10 दिसंबर30.3 (-3)18.0 (+6)
11 दिसंबर21.8 (-5)15.8 (+5)
12 दिसंबर21.7 (-5)18.0 (+7)
13 दिसंबर21.0 (-5)17.4 (+6)
14 दिसंबर19.1 (-7)15.1 (+4)
15 दिसंबर22.3 (-4)13.6 (+3)
16 दिसंबर18.9 (-7)10.6 (-0.4)

नोट : (+) का मतलब सामान्य से अधिक तापमान और (-) का मतलब सामान्य से कम तापमान।

