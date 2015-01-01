पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भोपाल में बारिश का असर:सुबह 10 बजे तक विजिबिलिटी सिर्फ 300 मीटर रह गई थी; कल सुबह भी कोहरा रहेगा, फोटो में देखे शहर का मौसम

भोपाल22 मिनट पहले
भापोल में इस सीजन में दिन का तापमान पहली बार 22 डिग्री सेल्सियस से नीचे आ गया। ऐसे में लोगों ने ठंड से बचने के लिए अलाव का सहारा लिया। प्रदेश कांग्रेस कार्यालय के पास आग तापते लोग। फोटो- अनूप दुबे
  • Fog हटने के बाद तापमान में गिरावट होगी
  • दो दिन बाद ठंडी पकड़ने लगेगी जोर

भोपाल में बारिश और कोहरे ने रविवार सुबह से ही अपनी आगोश में ले लिया। कोहरा इतना छा गया कि सुबह 10 बजे तक सबसे कम विजिबिलिटी सिर्फ 300 मीटर तक ही रह गई थी। दिन का तापमान सीजन में पहली बार 22 डिग्री से नीचे आने के कारण लोगों को ठंड होने लगी। इसके कारण लोगों को अलाव तक जलाने लगे। हालांकि इसके बाद कोहरा छटने के कारण 11.30 बजे तक यह एक हजार मीटर हो गई। मौसम वैज्ञानिक पीके साहा ने बताया कि खुले में विजिबिलिटी 300 मीटर से भी काफी कम रही।

अब बादल ऊपर हो गए हैं। ऐसे में कोहरा छटने से ठंड बढ़ेगी और तापमान में गिरावट दर्ज की जाएगी। सोमवार को सुबह से फिर कोहरा रहेगा। दो दिन बाद ठंड जोर पकड़ेगी। फिलहाल भोपाल में दिन और रात के तापमान में सिर्फ 3 डिग्री सेल्सियस का अंतर रह गया। रात का तापमान सबसे कम 18 डिग्री तक आया, जबकि दिन में यह 21.7 तक ही पहुंच पाया। शहर के मौसम को फोटो में देख...

भोपाल के हबीबगंज स्टेशन सुबह 10.15 बजे। इस दौरान सबसे कम विजिबिलिटी हो गई थी। फोटो - अनिल दीक्षित
सुबह 10.30 बजे लिंक रोड नंबर एक।
सुबह 10.30 बजे चिनार पार्क। बारिश के कारण यहां लोग नहीं पहुंचे।
भोपाल के चेतक ब्रिज से रेलवे ट्रैक का फोटो सुबह 9.15 बजे का।
दोपहर 11.10 बजे अपेक्स बैंक तिराहे की स्थिति।
लिंक रोड पर सुबह 9 बजे की स्थिति।
छोटे तालाब दोपहर 11.30 बजे।
लिंक रोड नंबर-1
लिंक रोड नंबर-1 जेपी अस्पताल के पास।
भोपाल का बड़ा तालाब।
सेकंड नंबर स्टाफ का बस स्टॉप सुबह 11 बजे भी कोई नहीं था।
