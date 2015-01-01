पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुहूर्त की कमी का असर:लॉकडाउन में टली शादियां भी इस साल के बचे 10 मुहूर्तों में, ढाई हजार से ज्यादा जोड़ों का होगा गठबंधन

भोपाल39 मिनट पहले
  • नवंबर में 3 और दिसंबर में 7 दिन मुहूर्त फिर जनवरी से मार्च तक नहीं होंगे विवाह
  • रात्रिकालीन कर्फ्यू के कारण मेहमानों को अब रात दस बजे तक लौटना होगा घर

सिटी रिपोर्टर | भोपाल चार माह के अंतराल के बाद विवाह की शहनाइयां एक बार फिर 25 नवंबर देवउठनी एकादशी से बजने लगेंगी, परंतु इस साल के अंतिम माह दिसंबर तक केवल दस दिन ही विवाह मुहूर्त रहेंगे। इन मुहूर्तों में ढाई से तीन हजार जोड़ों के विवाह बंधन में बंधने का पंडितों का अनुमान है। एक ओर महामारी का प्रकोप बढ़ने व दूसरी ओर विवाह समारोह की अधिकता ने लोगों को चिंता में डाल दिया है। शनिवार से शहर में रात्रिकालीन कर्फ्यू लगने से जिन घरों में विवाह होना है, वे परेशानी में पड़ गए हैं। इसकी वजह यह है कि वे बांट चुके निमंत्रण पत्रों में प्रीतिभोज का समय रात 8 बजे से आपके आगमन तक लिख चुके हैं, जबकि अब उन्हें इसमें परिवर्तन कर रात 10 से पहले भोज कराना होंगे। हालांकि शादी हाॅल और मैरिज गार्डन में देर रात तक फेरे व अन्य रस्मों पर रोक नहीं लगाई गई है, परंतु इनमें शामिल होने वाले लोगों को असुविधा का सामना करना पड़ेगा। पं. विष्णु राजोरिया व पं. भंवरलाल शर्मा का कहना है कि कई पंडित भी देर रात विवाह संपन्न कराकर घर लौटेंगे। केटरिंग व हलवाई आदि को भी देर रात घरों पर लौटना होगा। कई परिवार दूर-दराज से विवाह समारोह में आएंगे, वे भी वापस जाएंगे। पुलिस पूछताछ करेगी तो क्या प्रमाण देने के लिए निमंत्रण कार्ड साथ में रखना होगा।

खरमास 5 दिसंबर से 14 जनवरी तक, फिर गुरु-शुक्र अस्त हाेने से बनेंगे रुकावट

इस माह नवंबर में केवल 3 और अगले माह दिसंबर में केवल 7 दिन विवाह मुहूर्त हैं। इन 10 दिनों में शहर व आसपास के क्षेत्रों में ढाई से तीन हजार जोड़ों के दाम्पत्य सूत्र में बंधने का अनुमान है। इसकी दो बड़ी वजह हैं। एक यह कि गत मार्च से जुलाई तक कोरोना महामारी से बचाव के लिए लाॅकडाउन लगने और शासन की गाइडलाइन की बंदिशों के चलते काफी कम जोड़ों के विवाह हो सके थे। दूसरी वजह अब यदि जो लोग नवंबर व दिसंबर माह के मुहूर्त में विवाह करने से चूक जाएंगे, उन्हें फिर मुहूर्त के लिए 22 अप्रैल तक का लंबा इंतजार करना होगा। आगामी 15 दिसंबर से 14 जनवरी तक खरमास और इसके बाद क्रमश: गुरु व शुक्र ग्रह के अस्त रहने पर विवाह नहीं होंगे। आगामी नए वर्ष में 22 अप्रैल से शुरू होंगे मुहूर्त पंडित राजौरिया ने बताया कि 25 नवंबर को देवउठनी एकादशी से विवाह मुहूर्त प्रारंभ होंगे। जो 26 व 30 नवंबर को भी रहेंगे। अगले माह 1,6,7,8,9,10 व 11 दिसंबर को विवाह मुहूर्त रहेंगे। इसके बाद मुहूर्त आगामी नए वर्ष में 22 अप्रैल से शुरू होंगे। 11 दिसंबर को विवाह का आखिरी मुहूर्त रहेगा। इन दोनों माह में भोपाल व आसपास के ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों को मिलाकर ढाई से तीन हजार जोड़ों के विवाह होने की संभावना है।

इसलिए नहीं होंगे जनवरी से मार्च तक मुहूर्त ज्योतिषी अंजना गुप्ता ने बताया कि अगले वर्ष 2021 में 22 अप्रैल से मुहूर्त प्रारंभ होंगे, जो जुलाई माह तक रहेंगे। विवाह मुहूर्त कम होने का कारण यह है कि इस वर्ष 15 दिसंबर से 14 जनवरी के बीच मलमास रहेगा। इसमें विवाह नहीं होते हैं। इसके बाद 17 जनवरी से 15 फरवरी तक देव गुरु बृहस्पति और 16 फरवरी से 18 अप्रैल तक शुक्र के अस्त होने के कारण कोई विवाह मुहूर्त नहीं होगा।

