पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • Wednesday Was The Coldest Day Of The Season, With Temperatures Dropping To 27.8; Night Temperature First 12 Degrees

राजधानी में ठंड की दस्तक:सीजन का सबसे ठंडा दिन बुधवार रहा, तापमान 27.8 तक लुढ़का; रात का तापमान पहली बार 12 डिग्री

भोपाल13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भोपाल में बुधवार सीजन का सबसे ठंडा दिन रहा तो बीती रात सबसे ठंडी रिकॉर्ड की गई। सुबह 6:30 बजे एम्स रोड पर कोहरा छाया रहा।
  • तापमान कम होने से बुधवार को छाई धुंध, सुबह विजिबिलिटी 1500 मीटर ही रह गई थी

त्योहार से पहले राजधानी में माैसम के तेवर ज्यादा ठंडे पड़ने लगे हैं। रात के बाद अब दिन में भी ठंडक हाेने लगी है। बुधवार काे दिन का तापमान 27.8 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। यह सामान्य से 2.4 डिग्री कम रहा। बुधवार सीजन का सबसे ठंडा दिन रहा। सुबह से शाम तक धुंध छाई रही। सुबह धुंध इतनी थी कि 8:30 बजे विजिबिलिटी सिर्फ 1500 मीटर ही रह गई थी। हालांकि शाम तक ये बढ़ गई थी।

मंगलवार के मुकाबले बुधवार काे दिन के तापमान में 1.1 डिग्री की गिरावट हुई। दिन में धूप भी नहीं निकली। माैसम वैज्ञानिक एवं ड्यूटी ऑफिसर एचएस पांडे ने बताया कि रात का तापमान 12.0 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। यह सामान्य से 4 डिग्री कम रहा। रात में ठंडी हवा चलने से ठंडक भी ज्यादा थी। इस वजह से पारा भी तेजी से नीचे लुढ़का। शाम ढलने के बाद तीन घंटे में ही पारा करीब 7 डिग्री लुढ़क गया था।

ठंड बढ़ने की वजह

मौसम वैज्ञानिक पांडेय ने बताया कि उत्तर से आ रही सर्द हवा के कारण भोपाल सहित पूर्वी मध्य प्रदेश में ठंड बढ़ी है। बुधवार को दोपहर साढ़े तीन बजे के बाद हवा का रुख सीधा उत्तरी हो गया था। इसके कारण पारा भी तेजी से लुढ़का। शाम को साढ़े पांच बजे पारा लुढ़ककर 23 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया था। दीपावली के बाद राजधानी सहित प्रदेश के 70 फीसदी इलाकों में पारा 10 डिग्री से नीचे पहुंचने का अनुमान है।

मौसम वैज्ञानिक ने बताया कि उत्तर से आ रही सर्द हवा के कारण भोपाल सहित पूर्वी मध्य प्रदेश में ठंड बढ़ी है। बुधवार को दोपहर साढ़े तीन बजे के बाद हवा का रुख सीधा उत्तरी हो गया था। इसके कारण पारा भी तेजी से लुढ़का। शाम को साढ़े पांच बजे पारा 23 डिग्री पर था, इसके बाद तीन घंटे बाद रात साढ़े आठ बजे तापमान 6.5 डिग्री लुढ़कने का अनुमान है। इधर, प्रदेश के मंडला रायसेन और में पारा रात का तापमान 10 डिग्री से कम रहा जबलपुर से सिवनी छिंदवाड़ा मंडला उमरिया बालाघाट उमरिया में सबसे ज्यादा ठंड पड़ रही है 2 दिन से उमरिया देश के मैदानी इलाकों में सबसे ठंडा शहर बना हुआ है मंडला में भी रात का तापमान 10 डिग्री से कम रहा।

दीपावली के बाद 10 के नीचे पहुंचेगा पारा

दीपावली के दो दिन बाद यानी भाईदूज पर रात का तापमान 10 डिग्री से कम होने के आसार हैं। इसकी वजह यह है कि 12 नवंबर को देश के उत्तरी हिस्से में वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस के पहुंचने का अनुमान है। इस दौरान कश्मीर घाटी- हिमाचल की वादियों एवं उत्तराखंड के पहाड़ी हिस्से में बर्फबारी हो सकती है। इसके दो-तीन दिन बाद हमारे यहां वहां से ठंडी हवा आ सकती है। इस बीच यहां 12 नवंबर से दो-तीन दिन रात के तापमान में थोड़ा इजाफा हो सकता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलक्षण दिखने और संक्रमितों के संपर्क में आने पर एंटी बॉडी टेस्ट ठीक नहीं, ट्रैवल से पहले कोरोना टेस्ट करवाएं - ज़रुरत की खबर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें