केबीसी में भोपाल की ओशीन:जब बच्चन सर ने कहा कि मैं अपने घर पर आपके साथ अपना फोटो लगाऊंगा तो मुझे लगा जैसे मैंने शो को जीत लिया

भोपाल7 मिनट पहले
केबीसी की हॉट सीट पर भोपाल की ओशिन जौहरी।
  • केबीसी में आज हॉटसीट पर नजर आएंगी भोपाल की ओशीन
  • टीवी पर आज और 24 नवंबर को रात 9 बजे होगा प्रसारण

सोनी टीवी के चर्चित टीवी शो कौन बनेगा करोड़पति (केबीसी) में भोपाल की ओशीन जौहरी आज हॉट सीट पर दिखाई देंगी। उनके एपिसोड का टेलिकास्ट और 23 और 24 नवंबर को रात नौ बजे से होगा। सदी के महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन के साथ हाॅट सीट पर दिखने को लेकर डीके कॉटेज निवासी ओशीन जौहरी काफी उत्साहित हैं। गौरतलब है कि लॉकडाउन के बाद गत अक्टूबर माह से शुरू हुए केबीसी के पहले एपिसोड में अन्ना नगर झुग्गी बस्ती निवासी इंजीनियरिंग छात्रा आरती जगताप को दिखाया गया था। उन्होंने करीब छह लाख रुपए की राशि जीती थी। अब भोपाल से दूसरी लड़की ओशीन जौहरी केबीसी की हॉट सीट तक पहुंची हैं।

डीबी डिजिटल से खास बातचीत में लॉ की स्टूडेंट रही और सिविल सर्विसेज की तैयारी कर रही ओशीन ने कहा कि मेरे लिए हॉट सीट का सफर और अमिताभ बच्चन सर से मिलना सपने के सच होने जैसा रहा।

ओशीन ने कहा- ‘मैं बचपन से अमिताभ बच्चन सर की फैन रही हूं। उनकी सारी फिल्में देखती रही हूं। मेंने अपने कमरे में फोटो फ्रेम पर दो साल पहले उनके फोटो के साथ अपना फोटो लगाया है। यह बात जब मैंने बच्चन सर को शो में शूटिंग के दौरान बताई तो उन्होंने कहा कि अब मैं भी अपने घर में आपके साथ अपना फोटो लगाऊंगा। यह सुनते ही मुझे यकीन हो गया कि मैंने यह गेम जीत लिया है। यह मेरे लिए बहुत बड़ी बात थी। इस बात ने मेरा कॉन्फिडेंस लेवल भी बढ़ाया।

ओशीन जौहरी अपनी फैमिली के साथ एयरपोर्ट पर जब केबीसी के शूट के लिए मुंबई गई थीं।
ओशीन जौहरी अपनी फैमिली के साथ एयरपोर्ट पर जब केबीसी के शूट के लिए मुंबई गई थीं।

अमिताभ सर के काॅम्पलीमेंट्स अब भी गूंज रहे कानों में

ओशीन ने कहा कि सर के कॉम्पलीमेंट्स अब भी मेरे कानों में गूंज रहे हैं। बच्चन सर ने शो की शूटिंग के दौरान मुझसे कहा कि मैं स्ट्रांग कैरेक्टर की लड़की हूं। मुंबई में शूटिंग से पहले मैं थोड़ा नर्वस थी। मैंने शूटिंग से पहले 5 मिनट का समय मांगा। बहुत स्ट्रेसफुल सिचुएशन होता है। जब चारों तरफ कैमरे हों। अमिताभ सर ने मोटीवेट किया। उन्होंने मुझे कॉम्पलीमेंट्स भी दिए कि मैं बहुत अच्छे कैरेक्टर की लड़की हूं और मै बहुत अच्छी लग रही हूं।

ओशीन ने बताया कि 7 नवंबर को भोपाल मेरे घर पर केबीसी की टीम ने शूटिंग की। मुंबई में गत 11 और 12 नवंबर को शो की शूटिंग हुई है। बिग बी के साथ काम करने का मौका मुझे मिलेगा, मैंने कभी सोचा नहीं था, लेकिन इस शो के माध्यम से उन्हें करीब से देखने जानने का अवसर मिला है। बच्चन साहब से बहुत कुछ सीखा है। इस उम्र में भी वे बहुत सक्रिय और तेज दिमाग इंसान हैं।

केबीसी की तैयारी के लिए रामायण और महाभारत भी पढ़ी

मैं सिविल सर्विसेज के एग्जाम की तैयारी कर रही हूं। केबीसी में कोई लिमिट नहीं कि किस एरिया से सवाल पूछेंगे। हम लाइफ लॉन्ग जो एक्सपीरियंस करते हैं। वो सारी चीजें काम आती हैं। केबीसी में मैंने देखा कि किस तरह के सवाल आते हैं फिर मैंने उन एरिया की लिस्टिंग की। रामायण और महाभारत पढ़ी। इंडियन माइथोलॉजी को जाना। स्पोर्ट्स के बारे में पढ़ा। आईपीएल के बारे में जाना। क्रिकेट और क्रिकेटर्स को पढ़ा।

केबीसी में काम आई मां की सीख

जब मेरा पहले दिन का एपिसोड शूट हुआ। उसके बाद गुजरात की एक कंटेस्टेंट थी हेमलता। वो मेरा मोरल डाउन कर रही थी जिससे कि मेरा कॉन्फिडेंस लूज हो। तब मुझे मां की सीख याद आई। वो हमेशा मेरी फेवरेट प्लेयर साइना नेहवाल की कहानी सुनाती थी कि किस तरह ओलिंपिक में साइना नेहवाल की विरोधी कोर्ट से बाहर जाकर उनका कॉन्सेंट्रेशन लेवल डाउन कर रही थी। बाद में साइना ने कांसन्ट्रेट करते हुए उसे हराया।

ओशिन के बारे में

ओशीन ने बताया कि केबीसी मैं देखती जरूर थीं, लेकिन भाग लेने के लिए पहली बार प्रयास किया था। कार्मल कॉन्वेंट, भेल से स्कूलिंग और राष्ट्रीय विधि संस्थान विश्वविद्यालय (एनएलआईयू), भोपाल से ग्रेजुएशन पूरा करने वाली ओशीन वर्तमान में सिविल सर्विसेज की तैयारी कर रही हैं। उनका इरादा प्रशासनिक अधिकारी बनने का है। ओशीन के पापा राकेश जौहरी न्यू इंडिया लाइफ एश्योरेंस में प्रशासनिक अधिकारी, जबकि मम्मी हाउस वाइफ हैं। ओशीन बचपन से ही विभिन्‍न प्रतियोगिताओं में हिस्सा लेती रही हैं और 15 साल की उम्र में उत्कृष्ट उपलब्धियों के लिए राष्ट्रीय बाल पुरस्कार समेत राष्ट्रपति का प्रशास्ति पत्र भी उन्हें मिल चुका है। मैथ्स और केमेस्ट्री इंटरनेशनल ओलिंपियाड में गोल्ड मेडलिस्ट 25 वर्षीय ओशीन भरतनाट्यम नृत्यांगना भी हैं। उन्हें प्रयाग यूनिवर्सिटी से भरतनाट्यम में सीनियर डिप्लोमा भी किया है।

