जमीन अधिग्रहण की गाइडलाइन के लिए शेड्यूल जारी:जहां जमीनों का अधिग्रहण, वहां रेट बढ़ने की संभावना कम, 31 मार्च तक जारी होगी अंतिम गाइडलाइन

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
  • 15 दिसंबर तक वर्ष 2021-22 के लिए प्रस्तावित दरों की एंट्री संपदा में ऑनलाइन करेंगे
  • 1 फरवरी को जिला पंजीयक की ओर से आमजनों से सुझाव लिए जाएंगे

भोपाल में जिन स्थानों पर जमीन का अधिग्रहण होगा, वहां प्रॉपर्टी के रेट बढ़ने की संभावना कम रहेगी। कलेक्टर गाइडलाइन के संबंध में 31 दिसंबर तक उप पंजीयक द्वारा उप जिला मूल्यांकन समिति का अनुमोदन प्राप्त कर गाइडलाइन के प्रस्ताव जिला मूल्यांकन समिति को भेजे जाएंगे। इसके लिए शेड्यूल जारी कर दिया गया है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक अब भवन की निर्माण की लागत को देखते हुए इस वर्ष की कलेक्टर गाइडलाइन में प्लाॅट की दरें निर्धारित होंगी। हाल में निर्माण लागत आरसीसी सहित अन्य तरह के निर्माण की दर अलग से तय की गई थी। रजिस्ट्री शुल्क पर भी इसका प्रभाव पड़ता है।

इस बार नहीं बढ़ी थी दर
इस बार कोरोना के चलते कलेक्टर गाइडलाइन में जमीनों की दरों को बढ़ाया नहीं गया था। इसे यथावत रखा गया था। नई कलेक्टर गाइडलाइन के लिए शेड्यूल तैयार कर लिया गया है।

नई गाइडलाइन के लिए समय सीमा की स्थिति

  • 15 दिसंबर तक वर्ष 2021-22 के लिए प्रस्तावित दरों की एंट्री संपदा में ऑनलाइन करेंगे।
  • 31 दिसंबर तक गाइडलाइन के प्रस्ताव को जिला मूल्यांकन समिति को भेजना होगा।
  • 15 जनवरी तक जिला पंजीयक, जिला मूल्यांकन समिति से अनुमोदन प्राप्त कर गाइडलाइन का प्रारंभिक प्रकाशन।
  • 1 फरवरी को जिला पंजीयक की ओर से आमजनों से सुझाव लिए जाएंगे।
  • 20 फरवरी तक सुझावों पर युक्तियुक्त निर्णय लेते हुए जिला मूल्यांकन समिति का अंतिम अनुमोदन प्राप्त किया जाएगा।
  • 28 फरवरी को जिला मूल्यांकन समिति प्रस्ताव को केंद्रीय मूल्यांकन बोर्ड को भेजेगी।
  • 31 मार्च को 2021-22 की नई कलेक्टर गाइडलाइन का अंतिम प्रकाशन किया जाएगा।

रामचरितमानस से मिलती है सदाचार की शिक्षा : सीएम
मानस भवन में बुधवार को प्रबंधकारिणी की बैठक प्रतिष्ठान के अध्यक्ष मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान की अध्यक्षता में हुई। इस मौके पर उन्होंने अध्यक्षीय उद्बोधन में कहा कि रामचरितमानस आदर्श गृहस्थ, आदर्श राजधर्म व भक्ति, ज्ञान व सदाचार की शिक्षा देने वाला सर्वोच्च कोटि का ग्रंथ है। इसका हमारी संस्कृति में व्यापक प्रभाव है।

