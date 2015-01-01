पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कागजी प्लान में गड़बड़ी:जहां पर वाहन पार्क कराने की तैयारी, वहां जगह ही नहीं, पुराने शहर के बाजारों में व्यवस्था बनाने की कोशिश नाकाम

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
बाल विहार मैदान में स्थायी टेंट अभी तक लगा हुआ है।
  • ट्रैफिक पुलिस की तैयारी अधूरी, बाल विहार मैदान में पत्थर रखकर की खानापूर्ति
  • यातायात पुलिस ने वाहनों की पार्किंग तीन स्थानों पर करने का दावा किया, हकीकत कुछ और

धनतेरस पर पुराने शहर के बाजारों में अव्यवस्था ना हो, इसके लिए यातायात पुलिस ने प्लान बनाया है। वाहनों की पार्किंग तीन स्थानों पर करने का दावा किया है। भास्कर ने जब इन स्थानों पर जाकर असलियत देखी तो प्लान कागजी साबित हुआ।

बाल विहार मैदानः पत्थर रखकर की खानापूर्ति
स्थिति– मैदान में स्थाई टेंट अभी तक लगा है। सुलभ कॉम्प्लेक्स की ओर पड़े कचरे को समेटकर कोने में जलाया गया है। व्यवस्था के नाम पर मैदान के एक हिस्से में कुछ-कुछ दूरी पर एक-एक पत्थर रखकर मार्किंग करने की खानापूर्ति की गई है। यहां जिम्मेदारों ने चूना डालकर लाइनें तक नहीं खींची हैं।

सब्जी मंडी प्रांगण : कचरा और गंदगी
स्थिति– पुलिस चौकी से लगा मैदान, जिसे सब्जी मंडी प्रांगण कहा जाता है उसमें पानी की टंकी का निर्माण हो रहा है। ऐसे में मैदान का आधा हिस्सा इससे कवर है, जो हिस्सा बचा है उसमें निर्माण सामग्री और मलबा पड़ा है। एंट्री पॉइंट पर गंदगी और सड़क किनारे के हिस्से में पानी भी भरा है। यहां दो-चार वाहन खड़े हो पाएंगे।

सेंट्रल लाइब्रेरी : घोड़े और बग्घियां खड़ीं

स्थिति– मैदान में बहुत ज्यादा कचरा नहीं है। लेकिन, इंदिरा गांधी गैस राहत अस्पताल की ओर के द्वार तक जाने वाली सड़क पर कतार से वाहन स्थाई तौर पर खड़े हैं। इनको हटाया नहीं गया है। ऐसे में मैदान में वाहनों को आने-जाने में परेशानी होगी। पीछे की ओर लोगों ने घोड़े बांध रखे हैं अौर बग्घियां भी खड़ी हुई हैं।

निगम दिलाएगा जगह, पार्किंग हम कराएंगे ^जगह उपलब्ध कराने के लिए नगर निगम को बोला है, जगह उनको उपलब्ध कराना है। जितनी जगह मिलेगी हम उस पर गाड़ियों की पार्किंग कराएंगे। संदीप दीक्षित, एएसपी, ट्रैफिक पुलिस

व्यवस्था करेंगे ताकि लोगों को न हो दिक्कत ^जिन स्थानों पर पार्किंग होनी है वहां अगर कोई दिक्कत है तो उसे दिखवाएंगे और व्यवस्थाएं की जाएंगी ताकि लोगों को किसी तरह की दिक्कत ना हो। वीएस चौधरी कोलसानी, कमिश्नर, नगर निगम

