आईटीआई कैंपस के सिविल अस्पताल में हंगामा:कोविड टेस्ट कराने पहुंची महिला ने अस्पताल में बदसलूकी की, केस दर्ज

भोपाल17 मिनट पहले
आईटीआई कैंपस स्थित सिविल अस्पताल में पदस्थ महिला डॉक्टर की रिपोर्ट पर एक महिला और उसके साथी के खिलाफ अशोका गार्डन पुलिस ने शासकीय कार्य में बाधा पहुंचाने का मामला दर्ज किया है। आरोपी महिला मंगलवार की दोपहर अपना कोविड टेस्ट कराने पहुंची थी।

इस दौरान उसने डॉक्टर और स्टाफ के साथ बदसलूकी की थी। पुलिस के मुताबिक डॉक्टर मंजुला अग्रवाल आईटीआई परिसर स्थित सिविल अस्पताल में इंचार्ज डॉक्टर हैं। मंगलवार सुबह करीब 11 बजे एक महिला अपना कोविड टेस्ट कराने अस्पताल पहुंची थी। उसके साथ एक पुरुष भी था।

डॉक्टर मंजुला ने उन्हें बताया कि कोविड टेस्ट करने वाले डॉक्टर इलाके में टेस्ट करने गए हैं, वे 11.30 तक वापस आएंगे। इसके बाद महिला वहां से चली गई और दोपहर करीब ढाई बजे वापस आई तो उन्हें कोविड टेस्ट वाले डॉक्टर नहीं मिले। इसके बाद महिला और उसके साथ आए युवक ने हंगामा शुरू कर दिया।

