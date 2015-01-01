पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • Woman Goes To Village To Celebrate Diwali With Son And Daughter in law In Bhopal; The Container Hit The Bike

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

डेंजर जोन बालमपुर में एक्सीडेंट:भोपाल में बेटे-बहू के साथ दिवाली मनाने गांव जा रही महिला की हादसे में मौत; कंटेनर ने बाइक को मारी टक्कर

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भोपाल में सूखी सेवनिया क्षेत्र में बाइक को कंटेनर ने टक्कर मार दी, जिससे महिला की मौत हो गई। - फाइल फोटो
  • बेटे और बहू के साथ दीवाली मानने सीहोर से रायसेन जा रही थी उनकी मां

राजधानी के सुखी सेवनिया के एक्सीडेंट जोन बालमपुर घाटी पर शनिवार को एक परिवार की खुशियां मातम में बदल गई। जानकारी के मुताबिक, एक बुजुर्ग महिला अपने बेटे और बहू के साथ बाइक में सवार होकर सीहोर से रायसेन अपने गांव में दिवाली मनाने जा रहे थे।

रास्ते में एक कंटेनर ने बाइक को टक्कर मार दी, बहू-बेटे तो बच गए, लेकिन उनकी मां कंटेनर के नीचे आ गई, जिसे कंटेनर ने रौंद दिया।उनकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। बेटा-बहू भी गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। उन्हें इलाज के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है, जबकि महिला का हमीदिया अस्पताल में पीएम कराया गया है।

सुखी सेवनिया थाना पुलिस के मुताबिक, रायसेन जिले में एक गांव की रहने वाली सरस्वती बाई (65) सीहोर में अपने बेटे बहू के पास रहती थी। शनिवार शाम 7 बजे तीनों लोग एक बाइक पर सवार होकर सीहोर से रायसेन जा रहे थे। वह सूखी सेवनिया पहुंचे थे, तभी बालमपुर घाटी मोड पर एक तेज रफ्तार कंटेनर ने बाइक को सामने से टक्कर मार दी।

इसमें बेटा-बहू बाइक से छिटककर सड़क से दूर किनारे पर गिरे, वहीं उनकी मां सरस्वती बाई बाइक समेत कंटेनर के नीचे आ गई। कंटेनर के ऊपर से निकल जाने के कारण महिला ने मौके पर ही दम तोड़ दिया। कंटेनर चालक मौके से फरार हो गया है। पुलिस ने कंटेनर जब्त कर लिया है।

जिस बालमपुर बालमपुर घाटी मोड पर ये हादसा हुआ है, उसे डेंजर जोन माना जाता है। यातायात पुलिस की तरफ से यहां पर हादसे रोकने के लिए कोई खास इंतजाम नहीं किए गए हैं। यहां पर अक्सर हादसे होते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलद्दाख में सेना को पीछे बुलाने के मुद्दे पर चीन पर आंख मूंदकर भरोसा नहीं कर रहा है भारत - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिल सकता है। इस मौके को हाथ से ना जाने दे। इसके साथ अपने स्वयं के कार्यों के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। और अपनी योजनाओं को गोपनीय तरीके से क्रियान्वि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें