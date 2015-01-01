पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

उलझे-सुलझे रिश्ते:लोक अदालत में बोली महिला-जब तक कोर्ट में केस चलेगा, पति डरकर रहेगा

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
  • 4 साल बाद घरेलू हिंसा के मामले में हुआ समझौता

जिला कोर्ट में एक महिला ने पति के खिलाफ चार साल पहले घरेलू हिंसा का परिवाद दायर किया था। कोर्ट के द्वारा कराई गई काउंसलिंग के बाद 2 साल से पति-पत्नी साथ रह रहे है। हर बार जब भी प्रकरण निराकरण की बात आती तो महिला यह कहकर पलट जाती है कि केस वापस नहीं लेगी।

इस बार महिला के पति ने बच्चों के भविष्य की दुहाई देकर प्रकरण का निराकरण करने के लिए कोर्ट से गुहार लगाई है। पति का कहना है कि वह और बच्चे चाहते हैं कि कोर्ट का चक्कर खत्म हो। महिला अड़ी थी कि उसके द्वारा पति के खिलाफ याचिका कोर्ट में जस की तस लंबित रहने दें। इससे उसका पति डरकर रहता है।

पति ने मामले के खत्म करने को लेकर जज से कहा कि वह लिखित में देने को तैयार है कि वह जिंदगी भर यही समझता रहेगा कि उसकी पत्नी ने कोर्ट में प्रकरण लगाया है। जज ने समझाया कि यदि समझौते के बाद बात फिर बिगड़ती है तो उसके पास कई ऑप्शन खुले हैं। महिला समझौते के लिए मान गई। कुटुंब न्यायालय में जज आरएन चंद, जज योगेश दत्त शुक्ला व जज भावना साधौ ने 38 परिवारों के बीच समझौते कराए।

इस बार डिस्टेंसिंग
कुटुंब न्यायालय में समझौता कर लौटने वाले दंपती न तो एक-दूसरे को वरमाला पहना रहे थे और न ही इनसे सात वचन बुलवाए गए। सिर्फ सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के जरिए दंपती को समझाइश दी गई।

1774 मामलों का लाेक अदालत में निराकरण
जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के सचिव संदीप शर्मा ने बताया कि लोक अदालत में 1774 मामलों का निराकरण किया गया। इसमें से 211 मामले मोटर दुर्घटना से संबंधित थे। चेक बाउंस के 225 मामले, 106 आपराधिक मामले, 38 वैवाहिक प्रकरण, 46 बैंक रिकवरी और बिजली चोरी से संबंधित 55 मामलों का निराकरण किया गया। प्रीलिटिगेशन से संबंधित 1063 मामलों का निराकरण किया गया। जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश राजेंद्र कुमार वर्मा की खंडपीठ एक में एक केस में 36 लाख 15 हजार के समझौता राशि के अवार्ड पारित किए गए।

रेरा में समझौते से 22 प्रकरणों का निराकरण
मप्र भू.संपदा विनियामक प्राधिकरण(रेरा) में शनिवार को आयोजित नेशनल लोक अदालत में 225 प्रकरणों पर हुई सुनवाई। मामलों की सुनवाई कर रही तीनों खंडपीठ में कुल 22 मामलों का निराकरण किया गया। इससे 2.2 करोड़ से ज्यादा राशि मिली। मामलों की सुनवाई प्राधिकरण खंडपीठ-1 न्यायिक सदस्य दिनेश कुमार नायक, खंडपीठ 2 में अध्यक्ष व्हीके दुबे और खंडपीठ तीन में अध्यक्ष डीएन शुक्ला ने की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें