6 फोटो में देखिए भोपाल में करवा चौथ की धूम:सोलह श्रृंगार करके महिलाओं ने चांद को अर्घ्य दिया, पति के हाथ से भोजन करके पूरा किया व्रत

भोपाल35 मिनट पहले
भोपाल की रश्मि गोल्या ने अपने पति निर्मल पटेल गोल्या के साथ करवा चौथ मनाया। पति को चलनी से देखकर पूजा की।

भोपाल में करवा चौथ का व्रत उत्साह और श्रद्धा से मनाया गया। शहर के अलग-अलग इलाकों में विशेष उत्साह देखने को मिला। शाम से अधिकांश महिलाओं ने विधि विधान से करवा चौथ की विशेष पूजा की। इस अवसर पर महिलाओं ने विशेष परिधान पहने और श्रृंगार किया। महिलाएं रात में चंद्रमा को अर्घ्य देकर उसकी पूजा की, फिर अपने पति के हाथ से भोजन करके निर्जला व्रत को पूरा किया।

मुख्यमंत्री आवास में सीएम शिवराज ने अपनी पत्नी साधना सिंह को तिलक लगाया और उनके साथ पूजा की।
डॉ. नरेश ग्रोवर और डॉ. किरन ग्रोवर ने भी उत्साह पूर्वक करवा चौथ की पूजा की।
LNCT ग्रुप के एग्जीक्यूटिव डायरेक्टर धर्मेंद्र गुप्ता और उनकी पत्नी भावना गुप्ता।
NH-12 क्रिएटिव वुमेन्स ग्रुप की महिलाएं करवाचौथ की पूजा करती हुईं।
रचना नगर में महिलाएं करवाचौथ की पूजा करती हुईं।
