पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • Women Surrounded Police In Jamtara And Deoghar For One And A Half Hours, Yet Brought Two Thugs

गिरफ्त में जालसाज:जामताड़ा व देवघर में डेढ़ घंटे पुलिस को घेरे रहीं महिलाएं, फिर भी दो ठगों को पकड़कर लाए

भोपाल5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आरोपी गुलशन यादव
  • दो अलग-अलग मामलों में साइबर क्राइम पुलिस की कार्रवाई
  • अफसर बनकर करते थे ठगी, लोकल एसपी की मदद से मिली सफलता

ओटीपी फ्रॉड के लिए कुख्यात झारखंड के जामतारा व देवघर मॉड्यूल के दो जालसाजों को साइबर क्राइम पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। इनमें से एक बैंक अफसर बनकर ओटीपी हासिल कर लाखों की ठगी कर चुका है, जबकि दूसरे ने क्विक सपोर्ट एप्लीकेशन के जरिए पेटीएम का एक्सेस लेकर ठगी की है। पुलिस जब दोनों को पकड़ने उनके गांव पहुंची तो महिलाओं ने उन्हें घेर लिया। डेढ़ घंटे तक पुलिस को निकलने ही नहीं दिया गया। झूमाझटकी भी हुई।

लोकल एसपी की मदद से आखिरकार पुलिस दोनों जालसाजों को पकड़ ही लाई। एएसपी संदेश जैन के मुताबिक 29 अगस्त को देव सिंह कोटेंद्र ने अपने साथ 21,000 रुपए के ओटीपी फ्रॉड की शिकायत की थी। कॉलर ने खुद को बैंक अफसर बताते हुए ओटीपी पूछ कर खाते से रकम निकाल ली। तकनीकी जांच के बाद पता चला कि रुपया रोजर पे के अकाउंट के जरिए फर्जी इक्विटस स्मॉल फायनेंस बैंक के फर्जी अकाउंट में रकम विड्रॉल हुई है। ये अकाउंट देवघर के जरुआडीह गांव निवासी गुलशन यादव का है। पुलिस ने गुलशन को हिरासत में ले लिया।

एप्लीकेशन अपलोड कराई और निकाल लिए 40 हजार

आरोपी जितेंद्र मंडल
आरोपी जितेंद्र मंडल

दूसरा आरोपी ग्राम मुरली पहाड़ी, जामताड़ा निवासी जितेंद्र मंडल है। 29 फरवरी को कस्तूरबा नगर निवासी डॉ. हीरालाल साहू ने बताया था कि अंजान नंबर से उन्हें केवायसी अपडेट करने का एसएमएस आया। साहू ने जब उस नंबर पर कॉल किया तो उन्हें क्विक सपोर्ट एप्लीकेशन अपलोड करने के लिए कहा गया। एप्लीकेशन अपलोड करते ही आरोपी ने डॉ. साहू के खाते से 39,794 रुपए ऐंठ लिए।

गांव में किसी बाहरी वाहन या लोगों को देखते ही गायब हो जाती है ठग गैंग
एएसपी ने बताया कि जामताड़ा और देवघर के कुछ गांवों के ज्यादातर युवा धोखाधड़ी कर रहे हैं। गांव में बाहरी वाहन या लोगों को देखकर ठग गैंग गायब हो जाती है। इन दोनों आरोपियों को पकड़ने के लिए छह-छह सदस्यीय दो टीमें गई थीं। पुलिस ने जैसे ही दोनों को हिरासत में लिया तो ग्रामीणों ने टीम को घेर लिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें