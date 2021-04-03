पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तंगी में कुश्ती पहलवान:गाड़ी धोने का काम करते हुए कुश्ती में 7 नेशनल मेडल जीते; अब साई से मिले पैसे से भरेंगे राशन की उधारी

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कुश्ती पहलवान सनी जाधव - Dainik Bhaskar
कुश्ती पहलवान सनी जाधव
  • मप्र के पहले कुश्ती खिलाड़ी जिन्हें साई ने नेशनल वेलफेयर फंड फॉर स्पोर्ट्स पर्सन के तहत 2.50 लाख रुपए की मदद की
  • डाइट का खर्च उठाने मजदूरी की

आर्थिक तंगी में दिन गुजार रहे मप्र के कुश्ती पहलवान सनी जाधव की मदद के लिए भारतीय खेल प्राधिकरण (साई) ने ढाई लाख रु. दिए हैं। सनी राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर कई बार मध्यप्रदेश का प्रतिनिधित्व कर चुके हैं और पं. दीन दयाल उपाध्याय नेशनल वेलफेयर फंड फॉर स्पोर्ट्स पर्सन के तहत यह राशि पाने वाले प्रदेश के पहले खिलाड़ी हैं। आर्थिक बदहाली के दौरान उन्होंने रेलवे में मजदूरी की और अभी एक गैरेज में गाड़ी धोने का काम करते हैं।

इन्हीं दिनों में उन्होंने 7 नेशनल मेडल जीते। चैंपियन बने, लेकिन इससे आर्थिक स्थिति नहीं सुधरी। जब डाइट का खर्च उठाना मुश्किल हुआ तो सनी ने कुश्ती छोड़ने का मन बनाया। उन्होंने आर्थिक मदद के लिए साई में आवेदन किया। एक प्रतिभावान खिलाड़ी खेल से पीछे न हटे, इसलिए साई ने उन्हें मदद के लिए चुना। सनी ने भास्कर को बताया कि वे 20 से 22 फरवरी तक जालंधर में होने जा रहे सीनियर नेशनल टूर्नामेंट की तैयारी में जुट गए हैं।

राशन के लिए डेढ़ लाख रुपए का कर्ज लिया है, मजदूरी में हर रोज 100 से 150 रु. मिलते हैं
पिताजी के समय तक सब ठीक चल रहा था। वे राजवाड़े के पास स्थित नगर निगम में ढाबा चलाते थे। तब मैं अक्षय एकेडमी से बीकॉम कर रहा था। 2017 में अचानक ब्रेन हैमरेज के कारण पिता की मौत हो गई। उनके जाने के बाद ढाबा बंद हो गया। पहले तो घर का खर्च चलाना ही मुश्किल हो रहा था, उसके बाद मेरी डाइट, ट्रेनिंग व चैंपियनशिप खर्च। मैंने रेसलिंग छोड़ने का मन बना लिया था पर कोच ने मुझे समझाया और मेरी आर्थिक मदद भी की।

मैंने और मेरी मां ने काम करने का फैसला लिया। मां दूसरों के घर आया का काम करने लगीं। जबकि मैं मजदूरी करने लगा। मैं रेलवे गोदाम पर सीमेंट की बाेरी ट्रक में लोड करता था। अभी मैं मरीमाता चौराहा स्थित गैराज में गाड़ी धोने का काम करता हूं। इससे रोजाना 100-150 रुपए मिलते हैं। साई से मिली राशि को मैं अपनी डाइट पर खर्च करूंगा। साथ ही इससे राशन के लिए जो कर्ज लिया है वो भी चुकता करूंगा। मैंने डाइट और चैंपियनशिप के लिए करीब डेढ़ लाख रुपए का कर्ज ले रखा है।

हर महीने डाइट पर 15-20 हजार खर्च होते हैं
बादाम : 5-6 किग्रा
घी : 5-6 किग्रा
मेहनत : रोजाना सुबह-शाम तीन-तीन घंटे मेहनत करते हैं।

अचीवमेंट - 2017 में ऑल इंडिया इंटर साई, सोनीपत में गोल्ड मेडल

  • 2018 में चित्तौड़गढ़ में अंडर-23 जूनियर नेशनल चैंपियनशिप में सिल्वर मेडल।
  • खेलो इंडिया-2020 के 60 किग्रा वर्ग के ग्रीको रोमन वर्ग में सिल्वर।
  • 2019 ऑल इंडिया यूनिवर्सिटी गेम्स, हिसार में सिल्वर।
