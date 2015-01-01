पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शेड्यूल में बदलाव:चौथी लाइन पर काम, इसलिए मालवा निरस्त शताब्दी व भोपाल एक्स. 40 मिनट लेट पहुंचेगी

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गोवा, सचखंड और जीटी स्पेशल सहित एक दर्जन ट्रेनें होंगी प्रभावित

दिल्ली से आगरा के बीच चल रहे चौथी रेल लाइन के काम के चलते 21 से 30 दिसंबर तक मालवा स्पेशल एक्सप्रेस निरस्त रहेगी। वहीं, हबीबगंज-नई दिल्ली शताब्दी एक्सप्रेस व शान-ए-भोपाल एक्सप्रेस क्रमश: 28 नवंबर से 29 दिसंबर तक क्रमश: 50 व 40 मिनट की देरी से गंतव्य को पहुंचेगी।

जबकि गोवा, सचखंड और जीटी स्पेशल एक्सप्रेस सहित एक दर्जन ट्रेनें भी प्रभावित होंगी और उनके गंतव्य तक पहुंचने के समय में मामूली बदलाव होगा। साथ ही कुछ ट्रेनों को बदले हुए रूट से चलाया जाएगा। इधर, यात्रियों की लगातार चल रही मांग के बाद तमिलनाडु स्पेशल एक्सप्रेस और त्रिकुल एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल को शुरू किया जा रहा है। दिल्ली तरफ यात्रा करने के पहले उस तरफ जाने वाली ट्रेनों के बारे में जानकारी ले लें।

असर... इन प्रमुख ट्रेनों को रेलवे बदले हुए रूट से चलाएगा
28 नवंबर से 29 दिसंबर तक ट्रेन नंबर-02618 मंगला एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल, ट्रेन नंबर-02626 केरला एक्सप्रेस और ट्रेन नंबर-02026 अमृतसर-नागपुर एसी एक्सप्रेस गाजियाबाद, मितावली होते हुए आगरा पहुंचेंगी। जबकि 29 दिसंबर को ट्रेन नंबर-02716 अमृतसर-हुजूर साहिब नांदेड एक्सप्रेस, रेवाड़ी, अलवर व मथुरा होते हुए आगरा पहुंचेगी।

प्रतिदिन और द्वि साप्ताहिक चलने वाली ट्रेनों की स्थिति
ट्रेन नंबर 02621/02622 एमजीआर चेन्नई सेंट्रल-नई दिल्ली-एमजीआर चेन्नई सेंट्रल (तमिलनाडु) सुपरफ़ास्ट स्पेशल: यह गाड़ी प्रतिदिन चलाई जाएगी। ट्रेन नंबर-02621 एमजीआर चेन्नई सेंट्रल-नई दिल्ली तमिलनाडु सुपरफास्ट स्पेशल एक्सप्रेस 24 नवंबर से अगली सूचना तक एमजीआर चेन्नई सेंट्रल स्टेशन से रात 10 बजे रवाना होगी और अगले दिन रात 20.10 बजे भोपाल आएगी।

06011/06012 कन्याकुमारी-हज़रत निजामुद्दीन-कन्याकुमारी (द्वि साप्ताहिक) त्रिकुल एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल: ट्रेन नंबर-06011 कन्याकुमारी-हजरत निजामुद्दीन (द्वि साप्ताहिक) त्रिकुल स्पेशल एक्सप्रेस 25 नवंबर से अगली सूचना तक प्रति बुधवार व शुक्रवार को कन्याकुमारी स्टेशन से शाम 7:05 बजे रवाना होकर तीसरे दिन सुबह 8:15 बजे भोपाल आएगी। यहां से रवाना होकर उसी शाम 6:35 बजे हज़रत निजामुद्दीन पहुंचेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें