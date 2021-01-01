पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समर्पण निधी के नाम पर धोखाधड़ी:राम मंदिर के नाम पर फर्जी कूपन के जरिए पैसे इकट्‌ठे कर रहा युवक गिरफ्तार

भोपाल2 घंटे पहले
फर्जी कूपन से राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए समर्पण निधी इकट्ठा कर रहे युवक को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। आरोपी अशोका गार्डन और सेमरा क्षेत्र में समर्पण निधि इकट्ठा कर रहा था। फर्जी कूपन का खुलासा तब हुआ जब विश्व हिंदू परिषद के सदस्य अशोका गार्डन क्षेत्र में समर्पण निधि इकट्‌ठा करने पहुंचे, उन्हें बताया गया कि उनकी रसीद पहले ही कट चुकी है।

अशोका गार्डन थाना प्रभारी आलोक श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि यतेंद्र पाल सिंह जादौन विश्व हिंदू परिषद के जिला सहमंत्री हैं। उन्होंने शिकायत की थी राम जन्म भूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र के नाम पर फर्जी रसीद और कूपन से राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए समर्पण निधि जुटाया जा रहा है। जब उनकी टीम अशोका गार्डन और सेमरा में पहुंची तो उन्हें जानकारी मिली कि किसी व्यक्ति द्वारा पहले ही रसीद देकर समर्पण निधि ले ली गई।

अशोका गार्डन और सेमरा से ऐसे फर्जी कूपन बरामद किए हैं। पुलिस ने इस मामले में फ्रेंड काॅलोनी अशोका गार्डन निवासी मनीष राजपूत को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। पुलिस मनीष से पूछताछ कर रही है कि उसने रसीद और कूपन कहां प्रिंट कराए। जादौन के अनुसार राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए रामजन्म भूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र न्यास का गठन किया गया है।

