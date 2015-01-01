पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  Youth Killed By Sword In Bhopal For Meeting Diwali With Friends; The Crooks Escaped Waving Knives

दिवाली की रात मर्डर:भोपाल में दोस्तों से दिवाली मिलने गए युवक की तलवार मारकर हत्या; चाकू लहराते फरार हुए बदमाश

भोपाल19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भोपाल के नेहरू नगर में दिवाली पर दोस्तों से मिलने गया था नीरज। बीच रास्ते रोककर तलवार से हमला कर हत्या कर दी।
  • आरोपियों ने युवक के चचेरे भाईयों पर भी चाकू से हमला किया, दोनों अस्पताल में भर्ती

भोपाल के कमला नगर थाना क्षेत्र की नेहरू कालोनी में दिवाली की रात दो पक्षों में पुराने विवाद को लेकर खूनी संघर्ष हो गया। इसमें एक युवक की तलवार मारकर हत्या कर दी गई। जबकि मृतक के दो चचेरे भाई इस हमले में गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। दोनों को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है, जहां उनकी हालत नाजुक बनी हुई है। हमले के बाद आरोपी तलवार और चाकू लहराते हुए फरार हो गए।

दीपावली के मौके पर सड़क पर हुए इस खूनी संघर्ष के बाद इलाके में पुलिस की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था पर भी सवाल खड़े हो गए हैं। कमलानगर टीआई विजय सिसोदिया के मुताबिक, आंबेडकर नगर निवासी 35 वर्षीय नीरज ऊंटवाल प्राइवेट काम करता था। वह देर रात अपने दोस्तों से दिवाली मिलन के लिए घर से निकला था। उसके साथ चचेरे भाई आकाश और रानू भी थे। इसी दौरान रास्‍ते में उनका सामना आरोपी कपिल, अंकित, राजेंद्र धनवार, गोलू, टाइगर, पप्पू, भानू, अमित और दीपेंद्र से हो गया। इन लोगों से उसकी काफी दिनों से रंजिश चल रही थी, जो मारपीट को लेकर ही शुरू हुई थी।

दोनों पक्षों में शुरुआत में मामूली विवाद हुआ, थोड़ी देर में विवाद मारपीट में बदल गया। आरोपित तलवार, चाकू जैसे घातक अस्‍त्रों से लैस थे। उन्‍होंने पहले नीरज पर हमला कर दिया। चचेरे भाई बीच बचाव के लिए आगे आए तो उन्‍हें भी छुरी मारकर घायल कर लिया। इसके बाद आरोपी वहां से फरार हो गए। तीनों को लहूलुहान हालत में अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। जहां पर नीरज ने दम तोड़ दिया, जबकि उसके दोनों चचेरे भाइयों की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है। आरोपी राजेंद्र धनवार और गोलू टाइगर कमलानगर थाने के हिस्ट्रीशीटर हैं, पुलिस उनकी तलाश में जुटी है।

