कोरोना का संक्रमण:जिले में फिर से मिलने लगे कोरोना के 10 से 16 मरीज आंकड़ा 1856 पर पहुंचा

रायसेन3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शुक्रवार को मिले 16 नए मरीज, 1705 मरीज हो चुके हैं ठीक

जिले में कोरोना का संक्रमण अभी भी खत्म नहीं हुआ है। साथ ही सर्दी के मौसम में इसके बढ़ने के आसार हैं। क्योंकि सर्द मौसम में सामान्य लोगों को भी खांसी सर्दी की समस्याएं होती हैं। जिले में शुक्रवार को 16 पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले हैं। इनके साथ ही पॉजिटिव मरीजों का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 1856 पर पहुंच गया है। इनमें से 1705 मरीज पूर्णतः ठीक हो चुके हैं। जबकि जिले में कोरोना से अब तक 33 पॉजिटिव मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। वर्तमान में कोरोना के 118 मरीज एक्टिव हैं। इनमें से अधिकांश पॉजिटिव मरीज स्वेच्छा से होम आइसोलेशन में हैं। कोरोना की गाइड में यह निर्देश है कि जहां भी पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले, वहां पर कंटेनमेंट जोन बना दिया जाए, लेकिन जिला प्रशासन अब ऐसा नहीं करा रहा है। सांची विधानसभा उप चुनाव के कारण पिछले 15-20 दिनों से पॉजिटिव मरीजों का आंकड़ा 10 से नीचे चल रहा था। 3 नवंबर को चुनाव में मतदान होने के बाद अब इनकी संख्या फिर 10 से 16 मरीजों के बीच पहुंच गई है। तीन दिन से लगातार 15 और 16 मरीज मिल रहे हैं। नवंबर के 6 दिनों में 63 पॉजिटिव मरीज मिल चुके हैं। सीएमएचओ डॉ. दिनेश खत्री ने बताया कि जिले में 38224 लोगों के सैंपल अब तक लिए हैं, जिनमें से 1856 पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले है, जबकि 35958 लोगों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव प्राप्त हुई है। वर्तमान में 118 कोरोना मरीजों का इलाज रायसेन और भोपाल में चल रहा है।

कब कितने मिले मरीज
तारीख पॉजिटिव
1 नवंबर 09
2 नवंबर 10
3 नवंबर 09
4 नवंबर 15
5 नवंबर 15
6 नवंबर 16

संक्रमण से बचने इन नियमों का करना होगा पालन
{ बिना मास्क व फेस कवर के घर से बाहर न निकलें।
{ किसी से मिलने या बात करने के दौरान दो गज की शारीरिक दूरी का पालन करें।
{ बेवजह भीड़भाड़ के इलाकों में जाने से बचें।
{ नियमित अंतराल पर साबुन से अच्छे से हाथ धोएं।
{घर से बाजार जाने के दौरान हाथ में सैनिटाइजर अवश्य रखें।

