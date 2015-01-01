पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संक्रमण बढ़ा:16 नए पॉजिटिव मिले, जिला अस्पताल के दो डाॅक्टर भी निकले संक्रमित

रायसेनएक घंटा पहले
  • अब तक 1824 कोरोना पॉजीटिव मरीज उपचार के बाद हो चुके हैं ठीक

सांची विधानसभा के दौरान कोविड के मरीजों की संख्या अचानक कमी अाई थी। चुनाव खत्म होने के बाद अब फिर से मरीजों की संख्या में इजाफा होने लगा है। मंगलवार को कोरोना के 16 नए मरीज मिले है । जिला अस्पताल के दो डाक्टरों की रिपोर्ट भी पॉजिटिव आई है, जिनमें एक महिला डाक्टर है तो दूसरे डाक्टर नेत्र रोग विशेषज्ञ हैं। इन नए मरीजों के साथ ही जिले में कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 1962 पर पहुंच गई है । सीएमएचओ डॉ दिनेश खत्री के अनुसार कोरोना के 1824 पॉजीटिव मरीज स्वस्थ्य होकर अपने घर पहुंच चुके हैं। वर्तमान में जिले में 103 एक्टिव केस है, जिनका उपचार किया जा रहा है। जबकि जिले भर में कोरोना से 35 लोगों की मौत हुई है। जिले में अभी तक 40642 संदिग्ध मरीजों के सेम्पल जांच के लिए भेजे गए, जिनमें जिले के 1621 व जिले से बाहर 341 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजीटिव प्राप्त हुई। इसी प्रकार 38509 सेम्पल की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव है।

ऐसे बढ़ा ग्राफ...17 दिन में मिले 177 कोविड-19 के मरीज
जिले भर में नवंबर माह के 17 दिनों में कोरोना के 177 मरीज मिले है, जिनमें से 2 लोगों की मौत भी हुई है । हालांकि जिले में मौत का ग्राफ पिछले महिनें के मुकाबले गिर गया है । इतना ही नहीं कोरोना से ठीक होने वाले मरीजों का रिकवरी रेट भी जिले में बढ़ रहा है । अब 90फीसदी लोग ठीक होकर अपने घर पहुंच रहे है ।

