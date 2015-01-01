पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:बिना मास्क मिले 20 चालकों के बनाए चालान, व्यापारियों-ग्राहकों को हिदायत

रायसेन4 घंटे पहले
  • 7 नए मरीज मिले, अब तक मिल चुके हैं 2018 संक्रमित

सर्दी बढ़ने के साथ ही जिले में कोरोना के मरीज फिर बड़ी संख्या में मिलने लगे हैं। शनिवार को भी सात नए मरीज मिले हैं। इनके साथ ही पॉजिटिव मरीजों का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 2018 पर पहुंच गया है, इनमें से 1848 लोग ठीक होकर अपने घर भी पहुंच गए है, जबकि 37 लोगों को कोरोना से अपनी जान गवाना पड़ी है। कोरोना के मरीज फिर से सामने आने के बाद जिला और पुलिस प्रशासन सख्त हो गया। शनिवार को कोतवाली पुलिस ने बिना मास्क वाले 20 वाहन चालकों के चालान भी बनाए। साथ ही अन्य वाइन चालकों को रोक कर उन्हें मास्क लगाकर रखने की हिदायत दी गई है। नपा ने भी शहर में एनाउंसमेंट कराकर व्यापारियों और ग्राहकों को सोशल डिस्टेसिंग बना कर रखने और मास्क लगाने के लिए प्रेरित किया गया। टीआई जगदीश सिंह सिददू ने बताया कि व्यापारियों को हिदायत दी गई है कि वे भी मास्क लगाकर रखे और बिना मास्क के आने पर ग्राहक को सामान न दें।

जिले भर में 133 एक्टिव केस
जिले भर में कोरोना के मरीज कहीं न कहीं पर रोज मिल रहे है। रायसेन शहर में ही शनिवार को चार पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले है। इस तरह जिले भर में 133 एक्टिव केस है, जिनका होम आइसोलेशन या फिर कुछ लोगों का अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है। सीएमएचओ डॉ. दिनेश खत्री ने बताया कि जिले भर में 42194 लोगों के सैंपल अब तक कराए जा चुके है, जिनमें से 2018 लोग संक्रमित पाए गए है। अब सर्दी का मौसम बढ़ने से संक्रमण फैलने का डर बना हुआ है। इसलिए लोगों को मास्क लगाकर ही रखना होगा।

