तैयारी:आजीवन सहयोग निधि का लक्ष्य 21 लाख रुपए, स्वास्थ्य मंत्री बोले- ज्यादा करेंगे

रायसेन2 घंटे पहले
आजीवन सहयोग निधि संग्रह और आगामी नगरीय निकाय चुनाव में मतदाता सूची पुनरीक्षण को लेकर भाजपा जिला कार्यालय में गुरुवार को बैठक रखी गई। इसमें बताया गया कि जिले में 21 लाख रुपए की आजीवन सदस्यता निधि जुटाना है।

इस पर मौजूद तीनों भाजपा विधायकों ने इससे भी अधिक राशि जुटाने का आश्वासन दिया। इसके अलावा मतदाता सूची प्रभारी सिलवानी विधायक रामपालसिंह ने तय समय में मतदाता सूची में छूटे लोगों के नाम जुड़वाने के लिए अभियान चलाने की बात कही।

उन्होंने कहा कि एक-एक वोट की कीमत है। एक वोट से सरकारी बन जाती है और गिर जाती हैं। स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉ. प्रभुराम चौधरी ने कहा कि जिस प्रकार कार्यकर्ताओं ने उपचुनाव में ऐतिहासिक वोटों से मुझे जिताया है उसी प्रकार सांची विधानसभा के कार्यकर्ता आजीवन सहयोग निधि दिल खोलकर देंगे।

साथ ही पूर्व मंत्री सुरेंद्र पटवा ने भी पदाधिकारियों को संबोधित किया। भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष डॉ. जयप्रकाश किरार ने प्रभारी और नगर मंडल अध्यक्षों से कहा कि 11 फरवरी को समर्पण दिवस पर सहयोग निधि एकत्र करने का महाअभियान चलाया जाएगा। पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष एवं आजीवन सहयोग निधि के जिला प्रभारी राजेंद्र अग्रवाल ने आजीवन सहयोग निधि के संबंध में चर्चा की। इस दौरान उदयपुरा पूर्व विधायक रामकिशन पटेल, प्रदेश सदस्य जोधा सिंह अटवाल, जिलाध्यक्ष डॉ. जयप्रकाश किरार मौजूद रहे।

