धान की कटाई:2540 रुपए क्विंटल बिकी धान, आवक भी बढ़ी

रायसेन34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

किसान धान की कटाई के साथ ही रबी फसल की तैयारी में भी जुटा हुआ है। किसान दिन रात ही खेतों में रहकर पलेवा, बोवनी आदि कार्य में लगे हुए है। धान की कटाई के साथ ही किसान धान की थ्रेसिंग भी कर रहे है। अभी तक किसानों की धान का एवरेज 18 से 20 क्विंटल प्रति एकड़ आ रहा है। धान की कटाई व थ्रेसिंग हो जाने के बाद अनेक किसान धान विक्रय हेतु उपज को कृषि उपज मंडी में लाने लगे है। बीते दो दिनों में करीब 25 सौ क्विंटल धान की आवक मंडी में दर्ज की गई। अनुज्ञप्तिधारी व्यापारी किसानों से क्वालिटी के अनुसार धान का क्रय कर रहे है। अच्छी क्वालिटी की धान मंगलवार को 2540 रुपए तक व्यापारियों के द्वारा किसानों से खरीदी गई। धान की आवक अधिक होने से कृषि उपज मंडी के शेड में जगह कम पड़ने लगी है। किसान धान को खुले आसमान तले सड़क पर रख रहे है। वहीं दूसरी ओर रबी फसल की तैयारी का सीजन आ जाने से किसानों के द्वारा रबी फसल को लेकर खेत को तैयार किए जाने का कार्य किया जाने लगा है। कृषि उपज मंडी में धान की आवक बढ़ जाने से तुलावटियों व अन्य हम्मालों को काम मिलने लगा है। लॉक डाउन के समय से ही मंडी में फसल की आवक बंद हो गई थी, जिसके चलते न केवल मंडी में बीरानी छाई हुई थी बल्कि तुलावटियों को भी काम नहीं मिल रहा था,जिससे उनके समक्ष आर्थिक संकट उत्पन्न हो गया था, लेकिन फसल की आवक बढ़ने से उनके चेहरों पर खुशी देखी जा रही है।

