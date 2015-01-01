पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शुभ दीपावली:सात दिन में जिले में हुईं 343 रजिस्ट्री, एक करोड़ 81 लाख 355 रुपए का राजस्व मिला

रायसेनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बाजार में शुभमुहूर्त में खूब हुई बिक्री, आज घर-घर पूजी जाएंगी धन की देवी लक्ष्मी

धनतेरस के दो दिन मुहूर्त होने और दीपावली को लेकर शुभ मुहूर्त में खूब खरीदी हो रही है । ऐसा ही जमीन और मकान के सौदों से सामने आ रहा है । जिला रजिस्ट्रार कार्यालय के मुताबिक बीते 7 दिन ( 6 से 12 नवंबर 2020) में 343 रजिस्ट्री हुई हैं । 1करोड़ 81लाख 355 रुपए का राजस्व मिला है । जिले में सबसे अधिक 132 रजिस्ट्री गौहरगंज में हुई हैं, जबकि सबसे कम 12 रजिस्ट्री गैरतगंज में हुई। वहीं दो दिन धनतेरस का मुहूर्त होने से गुरुवार के बाद शुक्रवार को भी शहर के बाजार में लोगों द्वारा खरीदी की गई । बाजार भी दीपावली को लेकर विशेष तौर पर बाजार सजा हुआ है । शहर के लोग भी शाम के समय बाजार में निकले और जमकर खरीदी की ।

खूब बिके पटाखे और रंग बिरंगी झालरें
शहर में शुक्रवार को दीपावली की तैयारी को लेकर लोगों ने जमकर खरीदी की । इस दौरान उन्होंने रंगोली का कलर, सुंदर-सुंदर बंदनवार, घरों को सजाने वाला सजावटी सामान, घरों को रोशन करने के लिए रंगबिरंगी बिजली की झालरें,पूजन और प्रसादी की सामग्री सहित लक्ष्मीजी की प्रतिमाएं बाजार से खरीदी गईं । इससे दिनभर बाजार में भीड़ रही।

तहसील का नाम रजिस्ट्रियों की संख्या प्राप्त राजस्व रुपए में
रायसेन 69 2856818
बरेली 57 3367096
सिलवानी 19 812250
उदयपुरा 26 915925
बेगमगंज 28 498528
गौहरगंज 132 8610608
गैरतगंज 12 1061130
कुल 343 18122355

स्थिर लग्न के अनुसार : {सुबह 6.46से 9.02 तक वृश्चिक लग्न, दोपहर 12.54 से 2.27तक कुंभ लग्न, शाम को 5.37 से 7.36 तक वृषभ लग्न {रात्रि में तंत्र मंत्र सिद्धि के लिए 12.06 से 2.16 तक सिंह लग्न { घर में पूजा के लिए शाम 5.30 से 7.36 तक का समय अति शुभ है

आज दीपावली पर लक्ष्मी पूजन व खरीदारी करने का शुभ मुहूर्त
{सुबह 7.55 से 9.17 तक शुभ की चौघड़िया
{12.03 से 1.25 तक चर की चौघड़िया
{1.25 से 2.48 तक लाभ की चौघड़िया
{2.48से 4.11 तक अमृत की चौघड़िया
{शाम को 5.30 से 7.33लाभ की चौघड़िया
{8.48 से 10.26 तक शुभ की चौघड़िया
{10.26 से 12.03 तक अमृत की चौघड़िया लक्ष्मी पूजन के लिए शुभ मुहूर्त
{शाम को 5.30 से 5.51 तक प्रदोष काल गोधूलि बेला पूजन के लिए शुभ है

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें