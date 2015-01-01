पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रायसेन:4 माह पहले 20 हजार लेकर भागे युवक को सीहोर से आई महिला ने पकड़ा

रायसेन3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सीहोर के रेहटी निवासी एक महिला शनिवार को रायसेन आई थी। उसने कोतवाली के सामने करीब एक घंटे तक जमकर हंगामा किया । भोपाल रोड पर चल रहे हंगामे को देखने के लिए बड़ी संख्या में लोग जमा हो गए ।

महिला ने संबंधित युवक की कालर पकड़कर अपने पैसों की मांग करती रही । महिला के मुताबिक रायसेन निवासी युवक 4 महीने पहले रेहटी में झांसा देकर 20 हजार रुपए लेकर भाग गया था । जब महिला को पता चला की युवक रायसेन निवासी है ।

इसलिए महिला रायसेन आ गई । जब उसे युवक मिला तो उसकी कालर पकड़कर अपने 20 हजार रुपए की मांग की । युवक भी महिला से बचने के लिए तरह-तरह की बातें करता रहा ,लेकिन उसे नहीं छोड़ा गया । हंगामा देखकर वहां बड़ी संख्या में राहगीर जमा हो गए । इस तरह से करीब 1 घंटे तक हंगामा चलता रहा । बाद में लोगों की समझाइश और युवक द्वारा 20 हजार रुपए वापस देने के आश्वासन के बाद ही उसे छोड़ा गया ।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें