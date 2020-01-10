पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसानों को राहत:40 हजार किसानों को 59 करोड़ रुपए तो 44 हजार को मिलेंगे महज 11 करोड़ रुपए

रायसेन13 घंटे पहले
  • फसल बीमा योजना के लिए पात्र हैं जिले में 84 हजार किसान
  • अभी आधे 40 हजार किसानों के नाम और राशि की ही सूची जारी की गई है

जिले में वर्ष 2019 में बोई गई खरीफ फसल में अधिक बारिश से काफी नुकसान हुआ था । इस नुकसान को लेकर जिले के 84 हजार किसानों को फसल बीमा के लिए पात्र मानकर शासन से 70 करोड़ रुपए की राशि बैंकों को जारी करने की बात कही गई है ,लेकिन इनमें से अभी आधे 40 हजार किसानों के नाम और राशि की ही सूची जारी की गई है । इतने किसानों के खातों में 59 करोड़ 85 लाख 89 हजार 488 रुपए की राशि जमा कराई जाना हैं । इनमें ऐसे किसान भी बड़ी संख्या में शामिल हैं जिनको बीमा कंपनी ने फसलों मेें हुए नुकसान के तौर पर 200- 200 रुपए की बीमा राशि दी जा रही है ।

इतना ही नहीं बचे 44 हजार किसानों को महज 11 करोड़ रुपए की राशि मिलेगी। इस सूची में शामिल किसानों को फसल बीमा की और भी कम राशि मिलेगी । ऐसा इसलिए की पहले 40 हजार किसानों को 59 करोड़ रुपए और अब दूसरी सूची के 44 हजार किसानों को महज 11 करोड़ रुपए की बीमा राशि दी जाएगी ।

वंचित रह जाते है किसान - फसल अधिसूचित न होने से : फसल बीमा उन्हीं किसानों को मिलता है । जहां जो फसल अधिसूचित हो और किसानों ने भी उसी फसल की बोवनी की हो । यदि रकबा धान के लिए अधिसूचित किया गया है और किसान ने सोयाबीन की बोवनी की है, फसल बीमा नहीं करा पाता । इसके चलते बड़ी संख्या में किसान फसल बीमा के लाभ से वंचित हो जाते हैं ।

कई किसानों को फसल बीमा के मिलेंगे महज 200- 200 रुपए भी

कमी- एक साल पुराने आंकड़ों से फसलें अधिसूचित

फसलों को अधिसूचित कराने की प्रक्रिया में ही खामी है । फसल अधिसूचित करने के लिए एक साल पुराने बोवनी के आंकड़े उपयोग किए जाते हैं । जबकि किसान फसल चक्र को पूरा करने के लिए खेतों में बोई गई फसल को बदल कर दूसरी फसल लगा देते हैं । नियमों के मुताबिक कम से कम 100 हेक्टेयर रकबे को ही अधिसूचित किया जा सकता है । इससे कम रकबे वाली फसल का अधिसूचित ही नहीं किया जा सकता । हालांकि अब नियम बदले गए हैं वर्ष 2020- 21 में आने वाली रबी फसल के लिए 50 हेक्टेयर रकबे को भी अधिसूचित किया जा सकेगा।

इस तरह से तय होती है बीमा की राशि

फसलों को हुए नुकसान की राशि तय करने के लिए एक फार्मूले का उपयोग किया जाता है । उसके मुताबिक बीते 5 सालों की औसत उपज (थ्रेसहोल्ड उपज) में से वास्तविक उपज घटाकर उसमें थ्रेसहोल्ड उपज का भाग देने के बाद बीमाकृत राशि से गुणा करके बीमा की दावा राशि तय की जाती है । इससे कम नुकसान पर कम और अधिक नुकसान पर अधिक बीमा राशि किसानों को मिलती है ।

सरकारी कार्यक्रम में अधिक राशि वालों को ही बांटे गए प्रपत्र

सरकारी कार्यक्रम में 18 सितंबर के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री के हाथों प्रशासन ने उन्हीं लोगों को फसल बीमा के लिए प्रपत्र बटवाए, जिन्हें फसल बीमा के राशि अधिक मिलना है । इनमें चांदनगोड़ा के किसान लखन सिंह जाट को 1 लाख एक हजार78 रूपए, कोटरा के किसान नरेश कुमार को 99 हजार 291 रुपए, गुंदरई के किसान दर्शन सिंह को 97 हजार882 रूपए, सनखेड़ी के किसान धन सिंह को 89 हजार774, मेहगांव के किसान धीरेंद्र सिंह बघेल को 87 हजार 451 रूपए, जीवन सिंह बघेल को 84 हजार 967 को फसल बीमा के प्रपत्र सौंपे गए ।

