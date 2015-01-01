पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बरसा अमृत:रायसेन में 5.2 , बाड़ी में 6.5 मिमी बारिश, मुरझा रहीं फसलें लहलहाई

रायसेन3 घंटे पहले
  • 2 दिन से जारी रिमझिम से पारा गिरा, 12 किमी/ घंटे से चली हवा ने ठिठुराया

जिले भर में दो दिन से रिमझिम बारिश हो रही है । इस बारिश से उन फसलों के लिए जीवनदान मिल गया है, जो तेज गर्मी के कारण मुरझाने लगी थी। दो दिन पहले 10 दिसंबर को अधिकतम तापमान 30 डिग्री चल रहा था। बीते 24 घंटे में रायसेन में 5.2 मिमी और बाड़ी 6.5 मिमी बारिश के साथ ही जिले में औसत 1.7 मिमी बारिश हो चुकी है।

हालांकि शनिवार को आसमान पर बादल छाए रहे और बीच-बीच में धूप भी निकलती रही । हवा की गति 10 से 12 किमी प्रति घंटे होने से दिन भर लोगों को तेज ठंड का अहसास भी होता रहा। लोग ठंड से बचने के लिए ऊनी कपड़ों में लिपटे रहे । सबदलपुर के किसान मिठ्ठुलाल मीणा और मेहगांव के किसान बृजेंद्र बघेल के मुताबिक हल्की बारिश से भी फसलों लाभ हुआ है । अब खेत के नमी कम होने की जगह बड़ी है ।

दिन और रात के तापमान में घटा अंतर

जिले में 10 दिसंबर को ही दिन और रात के तापमान में 18 डिग्री का अंतर था । जो 24 घंटे बाद ही 11 दिसंबर को कम होकर आधा रह यानि की 9 डिग्री पर आ गया । वहीं अगले दिन12दिसंबर को दिन और रात के तापमान में 9.2 मिमी रह गया ।

एक दिन पहले 7 डिग्री घटा दूसरे दिन बढ़ा

एक दिन पहले हुई हल्की बारिश के कारण दिन के तापमान में 7 डिग्री की गिरावट के बाद 23 डिग्री पर आ गया था। हालांकि दूसरे दिन हल्की बढ़ोतरी के बाद दिन का तापमान 24.8 डिग्री पर आ गया । हालांकि इसके उलट रात के तापमान में बढ़ोतरी होती जा रही है। एक दिन पहले रात का तापमान 14.2 डिग्री और शनिवार को 15.6 डिग्री पर आ गया ।

मौसम में आगे क्या- 48 घंटे और हल्की बूंदाबांदी की संभावना

सीहोर मौसम केंद्र के वैज्ञानिक एसएस तोमर के अनुसार बंगाल की खाड़ी से आ रही हवा नमी लेकर आ रही है । इसके चलते हल्की बारिश हो रही है । इसी तरह का मौसम आगामी 48 घंटे और बने रहने की संभावना है । पूर्व से चल रही हवा बाद में दक्षिण पूर्व से चलने लगेगी । इस तरह से जिले में करीब 10 मिमी तक बारिश होने की संभावना बनी हुई है ।

इसलिए सतर्क रहें: ठंड में बढ़ सकता कोरोना संक्रमण

इन दिनों कोरोना का संक्रमण सबसे अधिक चिंता का विषय बना हुआ है । डॉक्टरों के मुताबिक ठंड बढ़ने के साथ ही कोरोना का संक्रमण भी अधिक फैलने की संभावन बनी रहेगी। ठंड में निमोनिया के मामले में आते हैं इसमें फेफड़ों संक्रमण होता है । इसी तरह की स्थिति कोरोना संक्रमण में बनती है । इसलिए ठंड में कोरोना संक्रमित होने की संभावना अधिक हो जाती है ।

जिले की तहसीलों में बारिश मिमी में

तहसील बारिश
रायसेन 5.2
सिलवानी 1.0
बरेली 1.0
बाड़ी 6.5
गौहरगंज 2.0
जिले का औसत- 1.7 मिमी

