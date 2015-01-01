पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:फिर मिले कोरोना के 9 मरीज, आंकड़ा 1877 पर

रायसेन4 घंटे पहले
  • जिले में स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं कोविड के 1721 मरीज

जिले में फिर से कोरोना के मरीज मिलना प्रारंभ हो गए हैं। स्थिति यह है कि रोजाना औसतन 10 मरीज मिल रहे हैं। सोमवार को भी कोरोना के 9 मरीज मिले है। इनके साथ ही कोविड के मरीजों का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 1877 पर पहुंच गया है। जबकि कोविड के 1721 मरीज ठीक होकर अपने घर पहुंच गए हैं, वहीं जिले भर में कोरोना से 33 लोगों की मौत भी हो चुकी है। इसके बाद भी लोग अब सतर्कता नहीं बरत रहे है।

राजनैतिक कार्यक्रम हो या फिर बाजार में लोग बिना मास्क के ही नजर आ रहे है, जिससे कोरोना संक्रमण फैलने का डर बना हुआ है। सीएमएचओ डॉ. दिनेश खत्री ने बताया कि जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण के 123 एक्टिव केस है, जिनका उपचार किया जा रहा है। जिले में अब तक 38972 संदिग्ध मरीजों के सेंपल जांच के लिए भेजे गए हैं, जिनमें जिले के 1561 और जिले से बाहर 316 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजीटिव प्राप्त हुई। 36720 सेम्पल की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव मिली है । 154 सेम्पल की रिपोर्ट आना बाकी है।

दिसंबर- जनवरी में आ सकता है कोरोना का पीक
स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों की मानें तो दिसंबर-जनवरी में सर्दी बढ़ने के साथ ही कोरोना संक्रमण के बढ़ने की भी संभावना है । इस दौरान कोरोना संक्रमण का पीक फिर से आ सकता है । ऐसी स्थिति में इन महिनों में कोविड के ज्यादा मरीज मिलने की बात कही जा रही है । इस बात को ध्यान में रखकर स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा अपनी तैयारियां भी की जा रही है। साथ ही लोगों को मास्क लगाकर रखने और आपस में दो गज की दूरी बनाए रखने के लिए प्रेरित भी किया जा रहा है, ताकि संक्रमण को फैलने से रोका जा सकें।

