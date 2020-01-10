पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोरोना:कोरोना से फिर एक मौत डॉक्टर सहित 9 पॉजिटिव

रायसेन13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अब तक 23 लोगों की जा चुकी है जान

कोरोना से बाड़ी में एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई । इसके साथ ही कोरोना से मरने वालों का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 23 पर पहुंच गया है । सितंबर माह के 21 दिनों में ही 9 लोग कोरोना से अपनी जान गंवा चुके हैं। सोमवार को 9 लोगों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव मिली है, जिसमें उदयपुरा सरकारी अस्पताल के डाॅक्टर की रिपोर्ट भी पॉजिटिव आई है।

सीएमएचओ डॉ. दिनेश खत्री ने बताया कि बाड़ी निवासी 60 वर्षीय वृद्ध को परिजनों द्वारा 10 सितंबर को रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने पर भोपाल के एक निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती किया गया था । इसके बाद उन्हें वहां से हमीदिया अस्पताल में शिफ्ट कर दिया गया । 19 सितंबर की रात में उनकी मौत हो गई । इस मौत के बाद जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण से मरने वालों का आंकड़ा 23 पर पहुंच गया है। वहीं संक्रमितों की संख्या भी लगातार बढ़तीी जा रही है।

फाइनल जांच के लिए भोपाल भेजे जा रहे सैंपल

जिला अस्पताल में भी कोरोना जांच की सुविधा है । यहां पर जिन लोगों की जांच की जा रही है, उसमें पॉजिटिव मरीज की रिपोर्ट नहीं बताई जा रही है, उन्हें EGEN DETECT के रुप में प्रदर्शित किया जा रहा है । इस प्रकार से संक्रमित आने वाले व्यक्ति को 48 घंटे बाद फिर से बुलाकर उसका सैंपल लेकर भोपाल भेजा जा रहा है । वहां से आने वाले रिपोर्ट से उसके पॉजिटिव और निगेटिव होने का पता चल रहा है ।

0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंधोनी के खिलाफ पिछले 5 में से एक ही मुकाबला जीत सकी रॉयल्स; रेग्युलर कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ के साथ उतरेगी टीम, स्टोक्स और बटलर नहीं खेलेंगे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज घर से संबंधित कार्यों को संपन्न करने में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। किसी विशेष व्यक्ति का सानिध्य प्राप्त हुआ। जिससे आपकी विचारधारा में महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन होगा। भाइयों के साथ चला आ रहा संपत्ति य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें