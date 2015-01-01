पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस सुन रही शिकायतें:ठगों का जाल... बैंक लोन दिलाने प्रोसेसिंग फीस, चिटफंड की रकम लेकर रफूचक्कर

रायसेन5 घंटे पहले
  • ठगाें की सूचना पाने अाैर लाेगाें काे राहत दिलाने के लिए शुरू किए शिविर

एक प्रायवेट फायनेंस कंपनी के नाम से आए फोन काॅल से झांसे में आए सिलवानी के वन विभाग के कैशियर ललित किशोर मैना ठगी का शिकार हो गए। 13 दिसंबर 2020 को उनके पास कंपनी के एक कर्मचारी ने 12 लाख रुपए का लोन तत्काल मंजूर करवाने का झांसा देकर उनसे आधार कार्ड, पैन कार्ड और बैंक पास बुक हासिल कर लिए। इसके बाद उनके मोबाइल पर 12 लाख रुपए का लोन मंजूर होने का लैटर भी भेज दिया। लोन मंजूर करवाने के लिए प्रोसेसिंग फीस के रुप मे 4200 रुपए और जीएसटी के नाम पर 18200 रुपए भी खाते में डलवा लिए । 24400 रुपए जमा करने के बाद भी जब खाते में लोन की राशि नहीं आई तो उन्होंने जिस नंबर से उनके मोबाइल पर फोन आया था, उस पर फोन लगाया तो वहां से कंपनी के कर्मचारी ने उनसे कहा कि 45 हजार रुपए टीडीएस के जमा करवाए, तब राशि खाते में डाली जाएग। अब उन्हें अहसास हुआ कि उनके साथ ठगी हो गई है। वे देवरी थाने में लगे शिविर में थाना प्रभारी राधेश्याम पटेल के समक्ष शिकायत लेकर पहुुंच और आपबीती सुनाई। ऐसे ठगों का पता लगाने के लिए जिले के थानों में पुलिस ने दो माह में दूसरी बार ऐसे शिविर लगाए। जिनमें लोगों ने समस्याएं बताई।

धोखाधड़ी से बचने के लिए यह बरतें सावधानी

  • किसी भी प्रकार के निवेश से पहले कंपनी की पूरी जानकारी जुटा लें ।
  • सेबी और रिजर्व बैंक ऑफ इंडिया से कंपनी रजिस्टर्ड है कि नहीं इसका भी पता करें।
  • कंपनियों द्वारा दोगुने करने के लालच से बचें।
  • प्लाट, जमीन और घर खरीदने से पहले सभी दस्तावेजों का परीक्षण कर लें, तभी सौदा तय करें।
  • किसी को भी एटीएम नंबर, खाता नंबर और पिन नंबर किसी के साथ शेयर न करें।

5 साल बाद भी नहीं मिल पाई चिटफंड कंपनी में जमा रकम, एजेंट भी फरार
सांची| सांची थाने में ढकना गांव निवासी गुमान सिंह पुत्र खुमान सिंह भी जीएन गोल्ड लिमिटेड कंपनी की शिकायत लेकर पहुंचा। उसने बताया कि वह हर तीन महीने में 5015 रुपए अर्थात एक साल में 20 हजार 60 रुपए जमा कराता था। उसने इस कंपनी में पांच साल तक लगातार एक लाख 300 रुपए राशि जमा करा दी उसे कंपनी से एक लाख 41 हजार रुपए का भुगतान होना था, लेकिन यह कंपनी 2015 से गायब है। बेरखेड़ी चौराह के एजेंट संजीव मीणा के माध्यम से उसने यह राशि इस कंपनी में जमा की थी । अब यह एजेंट भी फरार हो गया है, उसकी जमा पूंजी उक्त कंपनी में पांच साल से फंसी हुई है ।

पत्नी, बच्चों के नाम पर किया था इन्वेस्टमेंट, अब तक नहीं मिली राशि
कोतवाली थाने में मुरैलकला निवासी भीम सिंह गौर, कैलाश प्रजापति और धर्मवती बाई ने बताया कि जीएन लाइव इंडिया डवलपर कॉलोनाईजर प्राइवेट लिमिटेड में 2012 में राशि इंवेस्टमेंट की थी, तब से यह लोग अपनी रकम प्राप्त करने के लिए भटक रहे हैं। थाने में आए भीम सिंह गौर ने बताया कि उसने निशा गौर, लाली गौर और स्वयं के नाम पर तीन एफडी इस कंपनी में करवाई थी। करीब एक लाख 20 हजार जमा किए थे , उन्हें चार गुना राशि देने का भरोसा दिलाया गया था। कैलाश प्रजापति ने 41 हजार 500 रुपए और धर्मवती बाई ने 86 हजार इंवेस्ट किए थे। ​​​​​​​

दो महीने पहले भी लगाए गए थे शिविर, 5 पर दर्ज हुई थी एफआईआर
पुलिस अधीक्षक मोनिका शुक्ला ने बताया कि चिटफंड कंपनियों की धोखाधड़ी, सूदखोरी और कॉलोनाइजर द्वारा जमीन, प्लॉट, घर, फ्लैट देने का वादा करके धोखा देने वाले मामलों को लेकर थानों में शिविर रखा गया था। दो महीने पहले भी यह शिविर रखा गया था, तब आई शिकायतों में से पांच कंपनियों के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज भी की गई है। इन कंपनियों के डायरेक्टरों का पता लगाकर पीडितों को न्याय के साथ ही उनकी जमा पूंजी दिलवाने का प्रयास होगा। समय- समय पर ऐसे शिविर थाना स्तर पर लगाए जाएंगे।
मंडीदीप और औबेदुल्लागंज में दर्ज भी हुई एफआईआर
दो दिन पहले मंडीदीप और औबेदुल्लागंज थाने में वादा करके कालोनियों में सुविधाएं नहीं देने को लेकर एफआईआर दर्ज की गई है। चिटफंड कंपनियों, सूदखोरों और काॅलाेनाइजराें की ठगी का शिकार हुए लोगों की शिकायतें सुनने के लिए बुधवार को सभी थानों में लगाए गए शिविर में अलग-अलग तरह से ठगी की शिकायतें पहुंची।

