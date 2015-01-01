पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रायसेन4 घंटे पहले
अक्षय नवमी का पर्व 23 नवंबर सोमवार को मनाया जाएगा। कार्तिक मास के शुक्ल की नवमी तिथि को अक्षय नवमी धात्री नवमी तथा कुष्मांडा नवमी, आंवला नवमी, युगादि नवमी कहते हैं । इस दिन स्नान, दान, पूजन और तर्पण करने से अक्षय फल की प्राप्ति होती है। पंडित विनोद शास्त्री ने बताया कि इस वर्ष अक्षय नवमी का पर्व 23 नवंबर सोमवार को मनाया जाएगा। अक्षय नवमी के दिन आंवले के वृक्ष की पूजन का विशेष महत्व बताया गया है। ब्रह्मवैवर्त पुराण के अनुसार अष्टमी विदा नवमी ग्रहण करनी चाहिए। दशमी विदा नवमी त्याज्य है। इस व्रत में प्रातः काल स्नानादि से निवृत्त होकर दाहिने हाथ में जल, अक्षत, पुष्प आदि लेकर संकल्प करना चाहिए और धात्री वृक्ष आंवले के नीचे पूर्वा भी मुख बैठकर ओम धात्री नमः मंत्र के द्वारा आंवले के वृक्ष की जड़ मैं दूध की धारा गिराते हुए पितरों का तर्पण करना चाहिए। इसके बाद आंवले के वृक्ष की पूजन करना चाहिए। इसके बाद आंवले के वृक्ष की आरती और परिक्रमा करना चाहिए।

