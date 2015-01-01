पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:हाईस्कूल प्राचार्यों से पूछा-कैसे सुधरेगा 10 वीं का रिजल्ट

रायसेन
  • उत्कृष्ट विद्यालय में हुई जिले भर के प्राचार्यों की बैठक, जिसमें पिछले साल के रिजल्ट की हुई समीक्षा

उत्कृष्ट विद्यालय के सभा कक्ष में जिले भर के हाईस्कूल और हायर सेकंडरी स्कूल के प्राचार्यों की बैठक भोपाल के उप संचालक एसपी त्रिपाठी की मौजूदगी में रखी गई । इस बैठक में गत वर्ष के रिजल्ट की समीक्षा की गई । साथ ही प्राचार्यों से पूछा गया है कि वे इस साल बेहतर रिजल्ट लाने के लिए क्या रणनीति बनाएंगे और उनके द्वारा स्कूल के रिजल्ट का क्या लक्ष्य निर्धारित किया है, इसकी रिपोर्ट बनाकर डीईओ और डीपीआई को भेजने के लिए निर्देशित किया। वैसे शासन द्वारा हाईस्कूल का 80 फीसदी रिजल्ट लक्ष्य निर्धारित किया गया।

इस बैठक में जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी एमएल राठौरिया और उत्कृष्ट विद्यालय के प्राचार्य आनंद शर्मा भी मौजूद रहे । उन्होंने भी प्राचार्यों को बेहतर रिजल्ट लाने के लिए अपने सुझाव दिए । बैठक में उप संचालक एसपी त्रिपाठी ने समस्त शिक्षकों से कोविड-19 का पालन करते हुए बच्चों को विद्यालय तक बुलाने की आवश्यकता पर जोर दिया । उन्होंने बताया कि कक्षा 9 से 12वीं तक के रिविजन टेस्ट 20 नवंबर से 28 नवंबर तक होना है, इससे पहले बच्चों के पालकों की एक बैठक स्कूल में रखी जाए, ताकि कोविड की गाइड लाइन के अनुसार सरकारी स्कूलों में रिवीजन टेस्ट के लिए छात्रों काे स्कूल बुलाएं या फिर घर पर ही पेपर हल करने के लिए दें। इसका निर्णय स्कूल प्राचार्य बैठकें बाद ले सकेंगे । इस अवसर पर प्राचार्य एसपी मिश्रा, सरिता पाठक, मुरारी लाल श्रीवास्तव, आजाद राय, घनश्याम मेहरा, अतुलकर मैडम सहित हाई स्कूल प्राचार्य उपस्थित रहे ।

शिक्षक और प्राचार्य अच्छा रिजल्ट देने में सक्षम : बैठक में श्री त्रिपाठी ने शून्य से 30 फीसदी से कम रिजल्ट देने वाले प्राचार्य से बारीकी से पूछताछ की । प्राचार्य से कम रिजल्ट आने का कारण पूछा और रिजल्ट में सुधार करने के लिए किए जाने वाले उपायों पर चर्चा भी की । इस मौके पर श्री त्रिपाठी ने कहा कि समस्त शिक्षक और प्राचार्य वास्तव में अच्छे रिजल्ट देने में सक्षम है। बस आवश्यकता प्रयास करने की है। जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी एमएल राठौरिया ने कहा कि समस्त प्राचार्य कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन का पालन करते हुए आवश्यक रूप से रिवीजन टेस्ट कराएं। सीएम हेल्पलाइन और खेलों में छात्रों के स्तर को बढ़ाने का प्रयास करें । अंत में उत्कृष्ट विद्यालय रायसेन के प्राचार्य आनंद शर्मा ने कहा कि समीक्षा बैठक में जो टिप्स दिए हुए हैं हम सभी को उनका पालन करने की आवश्यकता है तभी हम सफलता पा सकेंगे।

