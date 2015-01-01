पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खतरनाक लापरवाही:बरेली के शिक्षक की मौत, जिले में 38वीं फिर भी न मास्क, न डिस्टेंस

रायसेन4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मंडी में नीलामी में हो रही ऐसी भीड़ कि सोशल डिस्टेंस का ख्याल नहीं।
  • कलेक्टर के निर्देश के बाद भी गाइडलाइन का पालन नहीं
  • सभी एसडीएम को सौंपी गई है जिम्मेदारी

बरेली निवासी एक शिक्षक की कोविड-19 के कारण एम्स भोपाल में इलाज के दौरान सोमवार को मौत हो गई। इस तरह कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण जिले में मौत का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 38 पर पहुंच गया है। जबकि सोमवार को 10 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिलने के बाद अब तक मिले संक्रमितां की संख्या 2028 पर पहुंच चुकी है।

तेजी से बढ़ते संक्रमण की रोकथाम के लिए कलेक्टर उमाशंकर भार्गव ने 21 नवंबर को गाइड लाइन जारी कर सभी एसडीएम को तत्काल पालन कराने के निर्देश दिए थे। गाइड लाइन जारी होने के तीसरे दिन सोमवार को भास्कर रिपोर्टर ने शहर के प्रमुख स्थानों पर पहुंचकर गाइडलाइन पर अमल की स्थिति का जायजा लिया, तो सामने आया कि गाइड लाइन पर कहीं भी पालन नहीं किया जा रहा है। शहर के एसडीएम कार्यालय परिसर, कृषि उपज मंडी, थाना कोतवाली और जिला अस्पताल और बाजार सहित सभी जगह गाइड लाइन का खुला उल्लंघन किया जा रहा है। इस तरह से जिम्मेदारों द्वारा स्वास्थ्य मंत्री के जिले में भी संक्रमण रोकने में भी लापरवाही बरती जा रही है। जबकि पड़ाेसी शहर विदिशा में बिना मास्क घर से निकलने वालों पर जुर्माना लगाया जा रहा है।

काेतवाली के सामने ही न मास्क लगाया, न डिस्टेंस

  • स्थान:कोतवाली थाने के सामने
  • समय: दोपहर 1.40 बजे

कोतवाली के थाने के सामने, दोपहर के 1.40 बजे हैं। फुटपाथ पर एक व्यक्ति ने जूते-चप्पल बेचने के लिए उनका ढेर लगा दिया है। ढेर लगा देखकर आसपास बड़ी संख्या मे लोग जमा हो गए हैं। विक्रेता से लेकर खरीददार तक कोई भी मास्क नहीं लगाए है। सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन तो दूर की बात है।

एसडीएम कार्यालय परिसर में लोगों ने नहीं लगाए मास्क

  • स्थान: एसडीएम कार्यालय
  • समय: दोपहर 2 बजकर 6 मिनट

कलेक्टर उमाशंकर भार्गव ने 21 नवंबर को कोरोना संक्रमण की रोकथाम को लेकर गाइड लाइन जारी की है। इसका पालन कराने की जिम्मेदारी भी एसडीएम को सौंपी हैं। इसके बावजूद यहां तहसील, लोकसेवा सहित परिसर में अधिक तर कर्मचारी और आम लोग बिना मास्क के ही घूम रहे हैं। कर्मचारी भी बिना मास्क के बैठै हैं।

मंडी के सहायक निरीक्षक ने ही नहीं लगाया मास्क

  • स्थान: कृषि उपज मंडी
  • समय : दोपहर 1.24 बजे

कृषि उपज मंडी के पास दशहरा मैदान में धान से भरी 400 से अधिक ट्रैक्टर-ट्रालियां खड़ी हैं। सोमवार को दोपहर के 1.24 बजे हैं। मंडी के सहायक निरीक्षक अशोक देशमुख नीलामी करा रहे हैं। उनके साथ अनाज व्यापारियों और किसानों का समूह चल रहा है। उन्होंने चेहरे पर मास्क न पहनकर गले में लटका रखे हैं। अधिकतर किसान भी मास्क नहीं लगाए हैं। सोशल डिस्टेंस भी नहीं रखी गई।

जहां संक्रमण का सबसे ज्यादा खतरा वहीं लापरवाही

  • स्थान: जिला अस्पताल
  • समय: दोपहर 2.30 बजे

जिला अस्पताल में संक्रमण का सबसे ज्यादा खतरा है। यहां सर्दी, खांसी से लेकर कोरोना के संदिग्ध मरीज भी पहुंचते हैं। इनमें मरीजों के साथ आए परिजन और मरीज खुद शामिल होते हैं। जिला अस्पताल में मास्क को लेकर कोई रोकटोक नहीं हो रही है। कुछ मास्क लगा रहे तो कुछ नहीं भी लगा रहे।

गाइड लाइन का पालन कराया जाएगा
​​​​​​​कोरोना संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए गाइड लाइन जारी की है । 24 नवंबर को जिला अापदा समित की बैठक रख रहे हैं । इसमें कार्रवाई करने के लिए दलों की संख्या सहित सभी बातें स्पष्ट कर दी जाएंगी । जिससे गाइड लाइन का बेहतर क्रियान्वन हो सकेगा।
उमाशंकर भार्गव, कलेक्टर, रायसेन

