सांची विधानसभा:भाजपा चाहती है चुनावों में पार्षद, सरपंच और पंच सभी की बोली लगे: कमलनाथ

रायसेन5 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • कांग्रेस के लालची नेताओं के साथ सौदेबाजी कर भाजपा ने लोकतंत्र की हत्या की

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ ने गुरुवार को सांची विधानसभा के गैरतगंज में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी मदललाल चौधरी के समर्थन में हुई सभा में कहा कि उपचुनाव का सामना केवल इसलिए करना पड़ रहा है कि मैंने भाजपा की तरह मतदाताओं के विश्वास की सौदेबाजी नहीं की। यही मेरा गुनाह था। उन्होंने कहा कि भाजपा चाहती है कि चुनावों में पार्षद, सरपंच, पंच सबकी बोली लगे। लेकिन कांग्रेस लोकतंत्र की रक्षा के लिए भाजपा जैसी ताकतों से जनता के बीच जाकर मुकाबला करेगी। सौदेबाजी और बिकाऊपन से मुक्ति दिलाएंगे। भाजपा ने प्रजातंत्र की हत्या कर जबरन प्रदेश को चुनाव में धकेला है। संविधान का खून किया है कांग्रेस के कुछ बिकाऊ नेताओं के साथ मिलकर भाजपा ने भारत के प्रजातंत्र एवं बाबा साहब अंबेडकर के बनाए संविधान का खून किया है। मतदाताओं के हर एक वोट का सौदा किया गया है। शिवराज सरकार ने बीते 15 सालों में प्रदेश की दिशा और दशा इतनी खराब कर दी कि मप्र ने अपनी पहचान तक खो दी। भाजपा के केन्द्र में बैठे नेताओं एवं प्रदेश के नेताओं को डर लगने लगा कि अब प्रदेश उनके हाथों से गया। उन्होंने कांग्रेस के लालची नेताओं के साथ सौदेबाजी कर लोकतंत्र की हत्या कर दी। सांसद नकुलनाथ ने कहा कि भाजपा सरकार ने युवाओं को रोजगार देने का वादा किया था। इसके उलट कोरोनाकाल में ही अकेले 2 करोड़ नौजवान देशभर में बेरोजगार हो गए। इस सभा में कांग्रेस के कई वरिष्ठ नेता मौजूद थे।

