सांची विधानसभा:देवरीगढ़ी में बिजली के लिए मतदान का बहिष्कार, वोटिंग खत्म होने के 5 मिनट पहले माने मतदाता, 59.5% मत पड़े

रायसेन42 मिनट पहले
  

सांची विधानसभा उपचुनाव 2020 कोविड की गाइड लाइन को ध्यान में रखकर कराया गया। काेराेनाकाल में हुए इस पहले चुनाव में लाेगाें ने बचाव के साधन अपनाते हुए लाेकतंत्र की मजबूती के लिए वाेट किया। मंगलवार सुबह 7 बजे से ही मतदान केंद्रों पर मतदाता अच्छी संख्या में पहुंचे। कुछ मतदान केंद्रों पर मॉकपॉल के बाद ईवीएम या वीवीपैट में खराबी आ गई। हालांकि कर्मचारियों ने उन्हें कुछ देर में ठीक कर लिया या फिर प्रशासन ने उन्हें तत्काल बदलवा दिया। इसके बाद यहां भी मतदान प्रारंभ हो गया। वहीं गैरतगंज के देवरीगढ़ी गांव में बिजली की समस्या को लेकर ग्रामीणों ने चुनाव का बहिष्कार कर दिया, लेकिन शाम को कलेक्टर के आश्वासन पर 5.55 बजे से ग्रामीणों ने मतदान प्रारंभ कर दिया। सांची विधानसभा क्षेत्र में शाम 6 बजे तक 73.87 प्रतिशत मतदाताओं ने अपने मताधिकार प्रयोग किया। इनमें से 76.15 प्रतिशत पुरुष और 68.75 प्रतिशत महिलाओं ने वोट दिए। 50 ट्रांसजेंडर की भी भागीदारी रही। कलेक्टर उमाशंकर भार्गव और पुलिस अधीक्षक मोनिका शुक्ला दिन भर पोलिंग बूथ पर पहुंच कर जायजा लिया।

मां के साथ बेटा और बहुओं ने किया मतदान
शहर के मतदान केंद्र क्रमांक 140 पर 60 वर्षीय चंदादेवी जाट ने अपने बेटे नितिन जाट, राजेश जाट, बहू पूनम जाट व नीलम जाट के साथ पहुंच कर मतदान किया। इसी प्रकार मतदान क्रमांक 122 पर 66 वर्षीय गिरजादेवी श्रीवास्तव ने अपने बेटे सुधीर श्रीवास्तव, बहू शैलजा श्रीवास्तव सहित मतदान किया। इस दौरान उनके पोता- पोती भी साथ आए थे। नारायण सिंह मालवीय ने पत्नी द्रोपदी मालवीय, बेटे मनोज और रोहन के साथ पहुंच कर अपना वोट डाला ।
दोनों चौधरी ने डाले वोट
शहर के वार्ड नंबर 12 स्थित मतदान क्रमांक 140 आदिवासी छात्रावास में भाजपा प्रत्याशी डॉ. प्रभुराम चौधरी अपनी पत्नी नीरा चौधरी, बेटे पर्व व रौनक के साथ सुबह 10.19 बजे वोट डालने के लिए पहुंचे। यहां पर पूरे परिवार ने मतदान किया।
वहीं कांग्रेस के मदनलाल चौधरी ने अपने गृह ग्राम हरदौट में मतदान किया। इससे पहले उन्होंने भगवान नीलकंठेश्वर के दर्शन कर आशीर्वाद लिया।

अमिट स्याही पर आपत्ति महिला ने कहा इससे फैल सकता है कोरोना
शहर के उत्कृष्ट विद्यालय के मतदान केंद्र पर मतदान करने पहुंची महिला ने अंगुली पर अमिट स्याही लगवाने से मना कर दिया। महिला का तर्क था कि यह स्याही तो एक ही लकड़ी से सभी को लगाई जा रही है। इससे कोरोना का खतरा बना रहेगा। इसका महिला को संतोषजनक जवाब नहीं मिला।

गुलगांव में हुआ 90 फीसदी मतदान, सरचंपा में 50 प्रतिशत ही वोट पड़े
सांची क्षेत्र के गुलगांव में दो पोलिंग बूथ बनाए गए थे। गुलगांव के मतदान केंद्र पर 594 मतदाता थे जिनमें से 536 मतदान किया है। इनमें से 297 पुरुष और 239 महिलाओं ने वोट डाले। जबकि इस गांव की दूसरी पोलिंग पर 70 फीसदी मतदान हुआ है। यहां पर 625 में से 440 मत डाले गए हैं।

ऐसा भीः सिर्फ महिलाओं की ही लगी लाइन
दोपहर के 12 बजे पिपलई गांव में बने मतदान केंद्र के बाहर सिर्फ महिलाओं की एक ही लाइन लगी हुई थी, पुरुषों की नहीं। पूछने पर बताया कि महिलाओं को मतदान में परेशानी न आए इसलिए पुरुष मतदान के लिए रुके हुए हैं। पुरुष बाद में मतदान करेंगे ।
थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग का प्रयाेग नहीं आया, ग्लब्ज पड़े कम
जिले के सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर मतदाताओं की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग के लिए व्यवस्था की गई। लेकिन कहीं मशीन आपरेट करना नहीं आया तो कहीं मशीन में खराबी आ गई। इसके चलते पग्नेश्वर, ढकना चपना सहित विधानसभा क्षेत्र के कई मतदान केंद्रों पर मतदाताओं का तापमान नहीं मापा जा सका। कई मतदान केंद्रों पर ग्लब्स भी कम पड़ गए। वार्ड नंबर एक नरापुरा में पीपलखेड़ा गांव से आई दो महिलाएं वोट नहीं दे पाईं।

