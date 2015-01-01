पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • Raisen
  • Children Are Not Getting The Benefit Of Online Studies, Electricity Somewhere And Problem Of Mobile Network Somewhere

शिक्षा:बच्चों को नहीं मिल रहा ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई का लाभ कहीं बिजली तो कहीं मोबाइल नेटवर्क की समस्या

रायसेनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोचिंग में ज्यादा फीस देकर भविष्य बनाने की मजबूरी, 27 हजार छात्र-छात्राओं की पढ़ाई हो रही प्रभवित

इन दिनों स्कूल खोलने की अनुमति भले ही शासन ने दे दी है,लेकिन शासन की गाइडलाइन के तहत ही पढ़ाई और अन्य काम स्कूल में होंगे । यही बजह है कि सरकारी और प्राइवेट स्कूल संचालकों ने भी कोरोना गाइडलाइन के कारण ऑनलाइन शिक्षा के जरिए छात्रों को पढाई करवा रहे हैं । लेकिन परेशानी यह है कि ग्रामीण अंचलों में ऑनलाइन शिक्षा का लाभ छात्र छात्राओं को नहीं मिल पा रहा है जिसका खामियाजा यह है कि छात्र छात्राओं को कोचिंग लगाकर पढ़ाई करना पड़ रही है । हालत यह है कि कभी टेलीकाम कंपनियों के नेटवर्क नहीं मिल रहे तो कई परिवारों के पास एंड्रायड मोबाइल नहीं है । जिसके चलते ग्रामीण अंचलों के छात्र छात्राओं को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है । लॉकडाउन से बच्चों की पढ़ाई प्रभावित न हो इसके लिए ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई शुरू करवाई गई है शिक्षक व्हाट्सएप ग्रुप व जूम एप के माध्यम से बच्चों को पढ़ा रहे हैं, लेकिन नेटवर्क न मिलने के कारण ऑनलाइन क्लास ज्वाइन नहीं कर पा रहे हैं ।

संवाद न होने से दक्षता से अनभिज्ञ शिक्षक
ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में ऑनलाइन शिक्षा में शिक्षक छात्रों की वास्तविक क्षमता से अनभिज्ञ है। दूसरी ओर छात्र भी शिक्षा के प्रति लापरवाह हो गए हैं जिसके चलते छात्रों के समग्र विकास नहीं हो पा रहा है । क्योंकि जब छात्र स्कूल जाता है, वह अपने आस-पास के वातावरण से परिचित होता ही है साथ ही उनमें व्यक्तिगत सुरक्षा की भावना भी बढ़ती है ऑनलाइन क्लास के नाम पर ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में सिर्फ खानापूर्ति की जा रही हे ना तो कंटेंट ढंग से दिया जाता है और न ही बच्चों से सही ढंग से संवाद हो पाता है, जबकि शिक्षण प्रक्रिया में शिक्षक व विद्यार्थी के मध्य उचित संवाद होना आवश्यक है।

बच्चों के साथ अभिभावक भी हो रहे परेशान
ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं शिक्षकों के लिए भी एक चुनौती से कम नहीं हैं। ऑनलाइन कक्षाओं की व्यवस्था में ही इतना समय व्यर्थ हो जाता है कि बच्चों को नवीन ज्ञान देने के स्थान पर कक्षीय वातावरण के अभाव में ये कक्षाएं एक बोझ बन कर रह गई हैं, वहीं दूसरी ओर बच्चों के अभिभावक भी ऑनलाइन कक्षाओं से हर दिन जूझ रहे हैं। बच्चों से अधिक उनके अभिभावकों के लिए ये कक्षाएं परेशानी का सबब बन गई हैं। विशेषकर छोटी कक्षाओं के विद्यार्थियों का ज्यादा समय तक मोबाइल के सामने बैठना चिंता का विषय है। जब तक कक्षाएं चलती हैं, अभिभावकों को उनके साथ बैठना पड़ता है।

बीआरसी बोले 40 प्रतिशत बच्चे ही ले रहे लाभ
सभी स्कूलों की संख्या 319 है। इनमें 23 हाईस्कूल एवं 9 हायर सेकेंडरी स्कूल है इन स्कूलों में कुल 1021 शिक्षक एवं 27000 छात्र-छात्राएं अध्ययनरत हैं । जिन में 18 हजार206 प्राइमरी एवं मिडिल स्कूल और 8हजार 794 हायर और हायर सेकेंडरी स्कूल में छात्र-छात्राएं अध्ययनरत हैं । बीआरसीसी आरसी राजपूत ने बताया कि वर्तमान में 40% बच्चे ही ऑनलाइन क्लासों काे कवर कर रहे हैं बाकी 35 प्रतिशत बच्चों को शिक्षक घरों पर जाकर पढ़ा रहे हैं ।

चुनाव व त्योहारों से दिक्कत
^ऑनलाइन बच्चों को प्रतिदिन कंटेंट डाला जा रहा है लेकिन त्योहार के कारण बच्चे साफ-सफाई सहित गृह कार्य में व्यस्त हो गए हैं। वहीं अधिकतर शिक्षकों की ड्यूटी चुनाव में लगने और नवरात्रि दशहरा एवं वर्तमान में दीपावली पर्व को लेकर बच्चों की पढ़ाई प्रभावित हुई है, लेकिन दीपावली बाद यह उम्मीद जताई जा रही है कि स्कूल खुल सकते हैं। जिससे बच्चों का उचित तरीके से पढ़ाया जाएगा ।
के के बानी, संकुल प्राचार्य शासकीय बालक हासे स्कूल बरेली

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें