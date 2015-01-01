पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ज्योतिष:घर में ईशान कोण की करें सफाई, आएगी खुशहाली

रायसेन4 घंटे पहले
  • वास्तु शास्त्र ईशान कोण का विशेष महत्व, इस कोण का सही उपयोग होने से मिलती है संपन्नता

इन दिनों घर-घर दीपावली पर्व को लेकर सफाई का दौर चल रहा है। ऐसे में अगर वास्तु के हिसाब से सफाई पर भी गौर किया जाए तो घर में खुशहाली के साथ संपन्नता आ सकती है। वास्तु शास्त्र के अनुसार घर के कोनों का उपयोग करने से न केवल घर में सुख शांति रहती है, बल्कि लोग स्वस्थ रहते हैं। ज्योतिषाचार्य पं. गजेंद्र शर्मा के अनुसार वास्तु शास्त्र में ईशान कोण यानि घर के उत्तर पूर्व दिशा के संगम स्थल जिसे बोलचाल की भाषा में कोना कहते हैंं का विशेष महत्व है। भगवान शिव का एक नाम ईशान भी है। चूंकि भगवान शिव का आधिपत्य उत्तर पूर्व दिशा में है इसलिए इस कोण को ईशान कोण कहा जाता है। वास्तु के हिसाब से अगर घर, शहर का यह हिस्सा साफ रहता है तो घर में संपन्नता आती है। इसलिए इस कोने का विशेष तौर से साफ सुथरा रखना चाहिए। इस कोने को अगर खाली रखा जाए तो बेहतर होता है।

ईशान कोण में घर का मंदिर बनाना होता है शुभ, पीने के पानी बर्तन भी रखे जा सकते हैं
पंडित शर्मा के अनुसार ईशान कोण में घर का मंदिर बनाना सबसे अधिक शुभ होता है। इस कोने पर मंदिर होने से घर में सभी प्रकार की सुख शांति व संपन्नता मिलती है। इस कोण में पानी पीने के बर्तन रखने का स्थान भी बनाना शुभ होता है। ठीक विपरीत अगर इस कोने में किसी प्रकार की गंदगी रहती है। या फिर लोहे का कोई भारी सामान रखा हो। टॉयलेट, किचन आदि हो तो ऐसे घर में लोग परेशान रहते है। उन्हें आर्थिक परेशानियों के साथ स्वास्थ्य से जुड़ी परेशानियों का भी सामना करना पड़ता है। बाजार में घर की सजावट के लिए सामान लेने पहुंचे रहे लोग।
अगर घर में ईशान कोण में दोष है तो करें शिव की पूजा- अर्चना
अगर घर में ईशान कोण में दोष है तो भगवान शिव की पूजा अर्चना करें। इस कोण का स्वामी गृह बृहस्पति है। इसलिए हर गुरुवार को बृहस्पति मंत्र का जप करना चाहिए। अंगूठे के बगल वाली उंगली (तर्जनी) में सोने का छल्ला पहनने से इस कोण का दोष कम हो जाता है। शुभ मुहूर्त में पांच मुखी रुद्राक्ष गले में पहनने से भी भी राहत मिलती है। लोग अपनी इच्छा के अनुसार यह उपाय कर सकते हैं ।

