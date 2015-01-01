पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सख्ती:संक्रमण रोकने फिर बनाए जा सकेंगे कंटेनमेंट जोन, बिना मास्क घर से निकलेे तो होगा जुर्माना

रायसेन4 घंटे पहले
  • कलेक्टर ने सभी एसडीएम को जारी किए निर्देश, उद्योगों को रखा जाएगा मुक्त

कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के प्रति लोगों की लापरवाही अब प्रशासन और स्वास्थ्य विभाग के लिए चिंता का कारण बन गई है। इसलिए शासन की गाइडलाइन के मुताबिक कलेक्टर उमाशंकर भार्गव ने सभी एसडीएम को उपाय करने के लिए निर्देश जारी कर दिए हैं। एसडीएम शासन के निर्देशों का पालन कराएंगे। लाेगाें काे भी चाहिए कि जरूरी होने पर ही लोग अपने घरों से बाहर निकलें और यदि निकले ताें चेहरे पर मास्क अवश्य लगाएं। ऐसा न करने पर जुर्माना और कार्रवाई दोनों हो सकती हैं। इसके अलावा संक्रमण रोकने के लिए आवश्यक होने पर कंटेनमेंट जाेन बनाकर वहां प्रतिबंधात्मक कार्रवाई की जा सकेगी। वहीं स्कूलों को लेकर कहा गया है कि कक्षा 1 से 8 तक सभी कक्षाएं 31 दिसंबर 2020 तक बंद रहेंगी। जबकि कक्षा 9 से 12वीं तक कक्षाओं के लिए स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग की गाइड लाइन के मुताबिक छात्र-छात्राएं मार्गदर्शन लेने के लिए स्कूल जा सकेंगे। राहत की बात यह रही कि रविवार को रात 8 बजे तक एक भी संदिग्ध मरीज की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव रिपोर्ट नहीं आई। इसलिए अब तक मिले कुल मरीजों की संख्या में 2018 पर ही है, इनमें से 1853 मरीज स्वस्थ्य हो चुके हैं। सामान्यत: जिले में रोज ही औसतन 10 नए कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज मिल रहे हैं। नवंबर महीने में ही 21 नवंबर तक जिले में 235 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज मिल चुके हैं। वही 4 लोगों को इलाज के दौरान मौत भी हो चुकी है।

सितंबर और अक्टूबर में प्रतिदिन मिले 19.6 मरीज, मौत भी ज्यादा
बीते 6 महीने में मिले कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या पर नजर डालें तो सबसे अधिक मरीज सितंबर और अक्टूबर महीने में मिले हैं । इन दोनों महीनों में कुल मरीज 2018 में से 1199 मरीज मिले हैं । वहीं 19 लोगों की कोरोना संक्रमण से मौतें भी हुईं है । सितंबर में 591 और अक्टूबर में 608 मरीज मिले हैं । इस तरह से इन दोनों महीनों में रोज ही 19.6 मरीज मिले हैं। जबकि मई महीने में सबसे कम महज 11 मरीज मिले थे और 1 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज की मौत हुई थीं।

होम क्वारेंटाइन न रहने की शिकायत मिली तो अस्पताल में भर्ती कराएंगे
सीएमएचओ डॉ दिनेश खत्री ने बताया कि जिले में करीब 113 मरीज शनिवार तक होम आइसोलेशन में हैं। इन सब को होम आइसोलेशन में रहने के लिए एक गाइड लाइन का पालन करना जरूरी है। यदि इनके द्वारा गाइड लाइन के उल्लंघन के जानकारी मिलती है, तो ऐसे मरीजों को संस्थागत क्वारेंटाइन कराया जाएगा। कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज के घरों के आस-पास रहने वाले लोग मरीज के घर से बाहर निकलने से लेकर गाइड लाइन का पालन करने की शिकायत करते हैं तो अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया जाएगा।

महीनेवार संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या और मौत
महीना मरीज मौत
अप्रैल 57 02
मई 11 01
जून 43 02
जुलाई 228 02
अगस्त 345 07
सितंबर 591 13
अक्टूबर 608 06
नवंबर 235 04
(22 नवंबर 2020तक)
नवंबर के बीते आठ दिनों में इस तरह मिले मरीज
तारीख मरीजों की संख्या
15 नवंबर 13
16 नवंबर 02
17 नवंबर 18
18 नवंबर 23
19 नवंबर 09
20 नवंबर 16
21 नवंबर 07
22 नवंबर 00

नहीं मिला एक भी मरीज: 22 नवंबर का दिन राहत भरा गुजरा। इस दिन एक भी संदिग्ध की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव नहीं आई।

