मनमानी:घाट तक वाहनों को रोकने ठेकेदार ने खोदा रास्ता, रेत के लिए 1500 रुपए का टोकन

रायसेन5 घंटे पहले
  • रिछावर, पतई और शोकलपुर पंचायत के ग्रामीणों ने कलेक्टर से की शिकायत

यदि आपको नर्मदा तटों से रेत उठाना है तो पहले 1200 से 1500 रुपए का टोकन लेना होगा, तभी रेत उठाने के लिए ट्रैक्टर-टाॅली को घाट की तरफ जाने दिया जाता है। यह सब नर्मदा नदी के घाट रिछावर, पतई और शोकलपुर घाट के पास चल रहा है। इन स्थानों पर जिले में रेत का ठेका लेने वाले ठेकेदार के कर्मचारियों ने तंबू तान रखे हैं। वे यहां पर शस्त्रों से भी लैस हैं। उनके द्वारा रेत भरवाने के लिए इस तरह की वसूली की जा रही है। इस अवैध वसूली को लेकर इन ग्राम पंचायतों के प्रतिनिधि और ग्रामीण लामबंद हो गए है। उन्होंने जिला मुख्यालय पर कलेक्टर उमाशंकर भार्गव से इस संबंध में शिकायत भी की है, वहीं खनिज विभाग के अधिकारी भी मानते है कि जिले भर की रेत खदानों का ठेका तो हो चुका है, लेकिन रिछावर, पतई, शोकलपुर सहित अन्य कई रेत खदानें अभी ठेकेदार के अधीन नहीं हुई है। ऐसी स्थिति में वह इन खदानों की सुरक्षा तो कर सकता है, लेकिन वह किसी भी प्रकार से रेत का परिवहन यहां से नहीं करवा सकता है और न ही किसी भी प्रकार के टोकन सिस्टम से रेत भरवा सकता है, यह पूरी प्रक्रिया अभी अवैध मानी जाएगी। यदि कोई ऐसा कर रहा है तो उनके द्वारा जांच कर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

टोकन नंबर 2874 से वसूली 1500 रुपए की राशि
पतई घाट के पास तंबू लगाकर बैठे ठेकेदार के कर्मचारियों ने 2 फरवरी को सुबह 8 बजे भगवान सिंह नामक व्यक्ति से रेत उठाने के लिए 1500 रुपए वसूल किए हैं, उसे बकायदा टोकन दिया है, जिसका नंबर 2874 अंकित है, जबकि रायल्टी के नाम पर इस तरह से रसीद नहीं काटी जा सकती, जबकि 24 जनवरी को टोकन नंबर 7605 से थाला के दीपक से 1200 रुपए लेकर एक ट्राॅली रेत भरवाई थी। इस तरह नर्मदा के तटों पर इस तरह से अवैध वसूली चल रही है। यह जानकारी प्रशासन और खनिज विभाग के अधिकारियों को भी है, लेकिन किसी प्रकार की कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की जा रही है।

कलेक्टर से भी की शिकायत : मंगलवार को पतई, रिछावर, थाला, सोकुलपर के प्रतिनिधियों ने कलेक्टर से मुलाकात कर नर्मदा तटों पर चल रही अवैध वसूली को लेकर ज्ञापन देकर शिकायत की है। दिघावन के सरपंच प्रतिनिधि कुबेरसिंह लोधी, पिछड़ा वर्ग कांग्रेस के जिला उपाध्यक्ष प्रताप सिंह लोधी, रिछावर सरपंच गोविंद सिंह, थाला सरपंच मुन्नालाल सहित अन्य ग्रामीणों ने अवैध वसूली को बंद करवाने का निवेदन किया है।

नर्मदा नदी के रास्ते खोदे
पतई के भगवान सिंह, रिछावर के अखिलेश लोधी, जीवन सिंह, संदीप और शिवप्रसाद ने बताया कि ठेकेदार के कर्मचारियों ने घाट पर पहुंचने वाले रास्ते को गड्ढे खोदकर बंद कर दिया है। इस कारण उन्हें खेतों तक पहुंचाने में भी परेशानी आ रही है।

वसूली नहीं कर सकते
^ठेकेदार को अभी यह खदानें अधीन नहीं हुई है। यहां पर टोकन सिस्टम के माध्यम से किसी प्रकार की वसूली की जा रही है तो वह गलत है। यदि ऐसा हो रहा है तो जांच कराकर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
-राजीव कदम, निरीक्षक खनिज विभाग, रायसेन।

