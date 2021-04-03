पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हड़ताल या प्लानिंग:3 साल से अनाज खरीदी शुरू होने के पहले ही सहकारी कर्मचारी करते हैं हड़ताल शुरू

रायसेन2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 2018 से चलता आ रहा है सहकारिता कर्मचारियों की हड़ताल का क्रम, अब फिर हड़ताल शुरू

जब भी सरकारी केंद्रों पर शासन और प्रशासन द्वारा अनाज खरीदने की तैयारियां शुरू होती हैं, ठीक उसी समय सहकारिता कर्मचारी अपनी हड़ताल शुरु कर देते हैं। ऐसा बीते तीन सालों से होता आ रहा है। इसके कारण कई बार जिले मे गेहूं की खरीदी भी देरी से शुरु हो पाई है और किसान को जरूरत होने पर भी समय पर उपज नहीं बेच पाते।

चौथे साल फिर गुरुवार से 600 से अधिक कर्मचारी अनिश्चितकालीन हड़ताल पर चले गए। उन्होंने शहर के सागर तिराहे तक पैदल रैली निकाली और कलेक्टोरेट पहुंचकर कलेक्टर उमाशंकर भार्गव को ज्ञापन भी दिया। संघ के जिला अध्यक्ष के मुताबिक मांग मनवाने के लिए यह समय सबसे उचित होता है।

वर्ष 2018 में गेहूं की खरीदी के पहले 30 दिन के लिए सहकारिता कर्मचारियों ने हड़ताल की। इस दौरान उनकी मांगे नहीं मानी गईं। उसके बाद वर्ष 2019 में भी गेहूं खरीदी के पहले पूरे 15 दिन हड़ताल चली जो जनरल मैनेजर के आश्वासन के बाद समाप्त कर दी गई। इसके बाद वर्ष 2020 में धान और गेहूं खरीदी के पहले शुरू की हड़ताल जो 8 दिन चली। इस दौरान कलेक्टर उमाशंकर भार्गव के आश्वासन पर समाप्त कर खरीदी का काम शुरू कर दिया गया।

समिति कार्यालय में पड़ा ताला नहीं करा पाए पंजीयन
सहकारी समिति में सुबह से ताला डाला रहा। समिति भवन के प्रवेश द्वारा के पास दीवार पर एक पर्चा चिपका दिया गया। जिस पर लिखा हुआ है कि अनिश्चित कालीन कलम बंद हड़ताल के कारण गेहूं उपार्जन के लिए किए जाने वाली पंजीयन बंद हैं।

इस समिति में अलीबाड़ा, खिरेंटी, गोलना, टिमरावन, थालादिगावन, पतई सहित कई गांवों के किसान पंजीयन सहित खाद बीज के निर्भर रहते हैं। देवरी के किसान राहुल रघुवंशी ने बताया कि उन्होंने इस बार 10 एकड़ जमीन में गेहूं की बोवनी की है। जब वे गुरुवार को पंजीयन कराने समिति कार्यालय पहुंचे तो वहां ताला पड़ा हुआ था। इसी तरह जिले की सभी 113 समितियों की स्थिति ऐसी ही है।

544 राशन दुकानों में से महज 2 ही खोली गईं
जिला में 544 के करीब राशन दुकानें हैं। इनमें से 80 फीसदी राशन दुकानों को संचालन सहकारिता के कर्मचारियों के ही हाथों में है। इसके चलते गुरुवार से अनिश्चितकालीन हड़ताल शुरू होने के बाद महज 2 राशन दुकानें ही खुलने की जानकारी मिली हैं, जबकि अधिकतर दुकानों पर ताला पड़ा रहा। इससे जरूरत मंदों को राशन भी नहीं मिल पाया। इस तरह की परेशानी आगे भी आएगी।

पशु चिकित्सालय के पास रोज चलाया जाएगा धरना
जिला अध्यक्ष ज्योति नामदेव ने बताया कि जिला मुख्यालय के पशु चिकित्सालय के पास रोज धरना दिया जाएगा। रोज अलग-अलग सहकारी शाखाओं की कर्मचारी यहां आकर धरने पर बैठेंगे। इसी तरह मांगेें पूरी होने तक अनिश्चितकालीन हड़ताल जारी रहेगी।

अभी भिंड में हूं भोपाल पहुंचकर करूंगा चर्चा
^आपके माध्यम से हड़ताल की जानकारी मिल रही है। संगठन के पदाधिकारियों को हड़ताल पर जाने से पहले चर्चा करना चाहिए थी। अभी में भिंड के कार्यक्रम में हूं। भोपाल पहुंचकर चर्चा करूंगा। उनकी मांगों की जानकारी भी ली जाएगी।
अरविंद भदौरिया, सहकारिता मंत्री, मप्र शासन।

हड़ताल से बनता है दबाव
^अनाज खरीदी के पहले ही हमारे द्वारा विशेषकर हड़ताल की जाती है। गेहूं की खरीदी सबसे महत्वपूर्ण मानी जाती है। इस समय हड़ताल करने से सरकार पर अधिक दबाव बनता है। मांगें पूरी होने की संभावना भी अधिक रहती है।
ज्योतिचंद्र नामदेव, जिला अध्यक्ष, मप्र सहकारिता समिति कर्मचारी महासंघ, रायसेन।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें