अंतिम संस्कार के लिए मुक्तिधाम:अज्ञात के जिस शव काे पुलिस ने दफनाया था, उसे नाेच रहे थे कुत्ते

रायसेन5 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

एक व्यक्ति के निधन के बाद अंतिम संस्कार के लिए मुक्तिधाम पहुंचे लोग बुधवार को उस समय स्तब्ध रह गए जब उन्होंने देखा कि वहां 6 दिन पहले दफनाए गए एक शव को कुत्ते नाेच रहे थे। पता चला कि यह शव किसी अज्ञात व्यक्ति का है जिसकी शिनाख्त नहीं हाे पाने से पुलिस ने इसे दफना दिया है। यह देख लोग नाराज हुए और उन्होंने पुलिस पर लापरवाही की आरोप लगाए। लाेगाें ने कहा कि यह शर्मसार कर देने वाली घटना है। आगे ऐसा न हो इसके लिए पुलिस को व्यवस्था करना चाहिए। टीआई इंद्राज सिंह ने भी पुलिस की इस चूक को माना है। नगर के पलकमती तट पर बने मुक्तिधाम पर अंतिम संस्कार में शामिल लोगों ने बताया कि अज्ञात शव के सिर को कुत्ते नोच रहे थे। इसके बाद तत्काल मुक्तिधाम की देखभाल करने वाले कर्मचारी को बुलाकर कब्र से बाहर निकल आए शव पर मिट्टी डलवाई गई। 22 अक्टूबर काे बीना नदी के पास पेड़ से उलझा मिला था कंकाल : 22 अक्टूबर की शाम बीना नदी पर छोटी बर्री के पास पेड़ में उलझा एक नर कंकाल मिला था। 23 अक्टूबर को पाेस्टमार्टम के बाद शिनाख्त न हाेने पर पुलिस ने अज्ञात शव मुक्तिधाम में दफन कराया था।

^आपसे से जानकारी मिली है। जो भी हुआ गलत हुआ है। तत्काल मुक्तिधाम जाकर मामले का निरीक्षण कर शव को सही तरीके से दफनाया जाएगा।
-इंद्राज सिंह,टीआई , बेगमगंज
दूसरे दिन भी हालात जस के तस, तो फिर दफनाया
भास्कर प्रतिनिधि को जानकारी लगने पर गुरूवार की सुबह मुक्तिधाम में जाकर देखा तो उक्त शव का सिर फिर कब्र से बाहर निकला हुआ था। रात में फिर कुत्तों या कब्र बिज्जू ने उसे बाहर निकालने का प्रयास किया तब भास्कर प्रतिनिधि के सामने ही नपा के कर्मचारी ने फिर से शव पर मिट्टी डालकर उसे पूरा।
फिर न हो ऐसी घटना
ब्लाक कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राजेश यादव, समाजसेवी शिवनारायण नीखरा, जय किसान शक्ति के संयोजक डा. रवि शर्मा, हिन्दू उत्सव समिति के महेश नेमा ने घटना पर रोष व्यक्त करते हुए कहा कि यह पुलिस की गंभीर लापरवाही है, शव को सही तरीके से दफनाया जाना चाहिए था। मानवीय संवेदनाओं को ध्यान में रखते हुए पुलिस को ध्यान देना चाहिए ताकि एेसी घटना की पुनरावृत्ति न हो।

