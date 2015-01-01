पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

7 डिग्री गिरा दिन का तापमान:बारिश से फसलों की ग्रोथ बढ़ेगी, बादल छाए तो चने में इल्ली और मसूर में माऊ का प्रकोप रहेगा

रायसेनएक घंटा पहले
शुक्रवार सुबह बारिश का दौर शुरू हो गया था ।
  • दिनभर बूंदाबांदी, खेतों में थोड़ी नमी, लेकिन सिंचाई अभी करनी पड़ेगी

बीते दिनों से पड़ रही गर्मी पर शुक्रवार को सुबह उस समय ब्रेक लग गया, जब हल्की बूंदाबांदी शुरु हो गई । इस तरह की बूंदाबांदी शहर सहित जिले भर में रुक-रुक कर होती रही। जो रात भर जारी रही। वहीं आसमान पर बादल छाए रहे । इसके चलते धूप भी नहीं निकली और 24 घंटे मे दिन का तापमान 7 डिग्री गिरकर 29.8 से 23 डिग्री पर आ गया । दिन के तापमान में इतनी बढ़ी गिरावट से एक दम ठंड की वापसी हो गई । इसके चलते दिन भर लोग ऊनी कपड़ों में लिपटे रहे ।

जबकि एक दिन पहले तक दिन और रात के तापमान बढ़े हुए होने से सर्दी के दिनों में भी गर्मी पड़ रही थी । सुबह के समय धुंध छाई रही । इससे शहर की सड़कों पर दृश्यता कम होने से लोग वाहनों की लाइट जलाकर ही निकल पाए । बूंदाबांदी से सभी फसलों को लाभ होना बताया जा रहा है । कृषि वैज्ञानिक के मुताबिक खेतों में नमी आने और तापमान में कमी आने से गेहूं, चना सहित सभी फसलों की बढ़वार अच्छी होगी ।

मौसम में आगे क्या: दो दिन रहेगी बूंदाबादी की स्थिति
सीहोर मौसम केंद्र के मौसम वैज्ञानिक एसएस तोमर के मुताबिक आगामी दो दिनों में भी आसमान पर बादल छाने के साथ ही बूंदाबांदी की स्थिति बनी रहेगी । हालाकि तेज बारिश की संभावना नही हैं । इस तरह से आगामी दिनों में दिन और रात के तापमान में गिरावट दर्ज की जाएगी । दिन और रात दोनों ही की तापमान में 4-4 डिग्री तक गिरावट की स्थिति बन रही है ।

इल्ली और माऊ लगने की संभावना बनी
कृषि वैज्ञानिक डॉ स्वप्निल दुबे के मुताबिक बादल छाए रहने से चने की फसल पर इल्ली और मसूर की फसल में माऊ लगने की संभावना बढ़ जाती है । इसलिए दोनों ही फसलों पर उचित कीटनाशक का छिड़काव करना चाहिए । चने की पत्तियों के पीछे के हिस्से में इल्लियों के छोटे-छोटे अंडे दिखाई देने लगते हैं ।

बोवनी में देरी: 1 लाख 85 हजार हेक्टेयर रकबे में गेहूं की बोवनी
इस बार जिले में बीते साल की तुलना में रबी की बोवनी का लक्ष्य बढ़ाकर 4 लाख 26 हजार हेक्टेयर से बढ़ाकर 4 लाख 28 हेक्टेयर कर दिया गया है। इस बार जिले में गेहूं की बोवनी के लिए 2 लाख 89 हजार हेक्टेयर रकबे का लक्ष्य रखा गया । लेकिन 11 दिसंबर की स्थिति में 1 लाख 85हजार हेक्टेयर रकबे में ही गेहूं की बोवनी की जा सकी है, जबकि 1 लाख 4 हजार हेक्टेयर रकबे में अभी गेहूं की बोवनी की जाना बांकी हैं। इसी तरह रबी की दूसरी मुख्य फसल चना है। इसकी की बोवनी इस बार 1 लाख 15 हजार हेक्टेयर में की जाना है। लेकिन 90 हजार हेक्टेयर रकबे में हाे पाई है। इस तरह से अभी भी 30 रबी के लिए प्रतिशत रकबा बोवनी के लिए खाली पड़ा है। हालांकि किसान बोवनी के काम में जुटे हुए हैं।

तिरपाल ढंक कर बचाई उपज
शहर के दशहरा मैदान में धान की नीलामी के लिए 300 से अधिक ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली धान की नीलामी के लिए आए। दिन में कई बार रुक-रुक कर बूंदा-बांदी होती रही। इसके चलते किसानों के सामने धान बचाने के लिए समस्या खड़ी हो गई। किसानों ने धान को तिरपालों से ढककर भींगने से बचाया।

