आज दो त्योहार:ईद मिलादुन्नबी और शरद पूर्णिमा आज मनाई जाएगी

रायसेन5 घंटे पहले
  • शहर की सभी मस्जिदों में साेशल डिस्टेंस के साथ नमाज अदा होगी, मंदिरों में होंगे आयोजन

शहर में आज ईद मिलादुन्नबी का त्योहार मनाया जाएगा। इस खास दिन दरुतखानी और कुरानखानी का पाठ किया जाएगा। इस दौरान शहर की सभी मस्जिदों में कोविड 19 की गाइड लाइन का पालन करने के लिए सोशल डिस्टेंस रखकर नमाज पढ़ने की बात शहर काजी जहीर उद्दीन ने कही है। उनके मुताबिक 30 अक्टूबर को मनाई जानी ईद मिलादुन्नबी के दिन ही पैगंबर हजरत मोहम्मद का जन्म हुआ था और इसी दिन उनका स्वर्गवास भी हुआ था। इसलिए इस त्योहार पर न तो ज्यादा खुशियां मनाईं जाती और न ही गम।
आज मनाई जाएगी शरद पूर्णिमा, कल होगा व्रत
हिंदू धर्म का प्रमुख त्याेहार शरद पूर्णिमा भाी आज है। धर्माधिकारी पंडित विनोद शास्त्री ने बताया कि आश्विन मास के शुक्ल पक्ष की पूर्णिमा शरद पूर्णिमा कहलाती है। इस व्रत में प्रदोष और निशीथ दोनों में होने वाली पूर्णिमा ली जाती है। यदि पहले दिन निशीथ व्यापिनी और दूसरे दिन प्रदोष व्यापिनी ना हो तो पहले दिन व्रत करना चाहिए। धर्म सिंधु निर्णय सिंधु धार्मिक ग्रंथों के अनुसार पहले दिन अर्धरात्रि व्यापिनी हो तो पहली ग्रहण करना चाहिए अर्ध रात्रि में जिसका स्पर्श हो रहा हो उसी पूर्णिमा को ग्रहण करना चाहिए। शरद पूर्णिमा व्रत में निशीथ व्यापिनी तिथि ग्रहण करना चाहिए जो रात्रि में पूर्णिमा तिथि रहे उसी में शरद पूर्णिमा का व्रत करना चाहिए। 30 अक्टूबर शुक्रवार शाम 5.45 बजे से पूर्णिमा तिथि प्रारंभ हो जाएगी और 31 अक्टूबर शनिवार को शाम को 8.18 तक रहेगी।

जुमा की नमाज के बाद हाेगी दरुतखानी और कुरानखानी
शहर काजी जहीर उद्दीन के मुताबिक जुमा की नमाज के बाद दरुतखानी और कुरानखानी हाेगी। यह बहुत ही खास होता है। वहीं रोज की तरह ही शहर की सभी 29 मस्जिदों में पांच वक्त की नमाज होगी। उन्होंने कहा कि आज के दिन गरीबों को भोजन कराना चाहिए ।

