पीड़ित मजदूर:मशीन की गति कम करने पर फैक्टरी प्रबंधक ने मजदूर को निर्वस्त्र कर पीटा

रायसेन4 घंटे पहले
  • एमबीएच प्रबंधन पर मामला दर्ज किया, पुलिस सीसीटीवी फुटेज देखेगी

औद्योगिक क्षेत्र स्थित एमबीएच कारखाने में एक मजदूर को छोटी सी गलती करने पर फैक्ट्री प्रबंधन द्वारा निर्वस्त्र कर उसके साथ मारपीट करने का मामला सामने आया है। पीड़ित मजदूर ने इसकी शिकायत सतलापुर औद्योगिक थाने में दर्ज कराई है पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर विवेचना में ले लिया है। पीड़ित मजदूर कमलेश कसारे (23 वर्ष ) एमबीएच फैक्ट्री में मजदूरी करता है। कमलेश ने बताया वह लेबल उतार रहा था, जिसके लिए उसने मशीन की स्पीड कम की। इसी से नाराज होकर फैक्ट्री मालिक विजय अरोरा और मैनेजर हिमांशु राय ने निर्वस्त्र कर उसके साथ मारपीट की। मुझे नग्न अवस्था में कंपनी परिसर में घुमाया गया। जहां महिलाएं भी काम कर रही थी। कमलेश के साथी अमित सिंह का कहना है कि जिस मशीन की स्पीड कमलेश ने कम की थी उसकी स्पीड कोई भी कम कर सकता था। वहीं हिंदू महासभा ने भी इसके विरोध में ज्ञापन सौंपकर मजदूर को न्याय दिलाने की मांग की है। उधर इस संबंध में फैक्ट्री संचालक विजय अरोरा से उनके मोबाइल पर संपर्क करने की कोशिश की गई, लेकिन उन्होंने कॉल रिसीव नहीं किया ।

^पीड़ित मजदूर की एफआईआर दर्ज कर ली गई है। कंपनी में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरों के फुटेज एकत्रित किए जा रहे हैं। साथ ही वहां काम करने वाले अन्य मजदूरों से भी बयान लिए जाएंगे। इसके बाद दोषियों के विरुद्ध कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। राजेश तिवारी, थाना प्रभारी

