पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मंडी बंद रहने के चलते:10 डिग्री पारे में किसानों ने ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅली पर काटी रात

रायसेन4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शाम तक चली नीलामी

रविवार के अवकाश के बाद एवं मंगलवार को मतगणना के कारण मंडी बंद रहने के चलते स्थानीय कृषि मंडी में सोमवार को सबसे अधिक 8500 क्विंटल धान की आवक हुई। करीब 700 से अधिक ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅलियों से धान लेकर किसान एक दिन पहले ही शहर के दशहरा मैदान पर आ गए थे। किसानों ने 10 डिग्री तापमान के बीच कंपकंपा देने वाली सर्दी में ट्राॅली पर ही रात गुजारी।

दशहरा मैदान पर बड़ी संख्या में धान से भरी ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅलियों से भरा नजर आया। बड़ी संख्या में धान की आवक होने से देर शाम तक सभी ट्रालियों की नीलामी नहीं हो पाई थी। हालांकि मंडी प्रशासन आ चुकी धान की किसी भी हालत में नीलामी करवाने में जुटा रहा। स्थानीय कृषि उपज मंडी में तीन जिलों के किसान धान बेचने के लिए आ रहे है, जिसमें बैरासिया- भोपाल, विदिशा और रायसेन के किसान धान लेकर आ रहे हैं। इन तीन जिलों सेे रायसेन की मंडी में धान आने से दशहरा मैदान पर उन्हें खड़ा करवाना पड़ रहा है क्योंकि कृषि उपज मंडी प्रांगण छोटा होने से धान से भरी ट्रालियों को मंडी में नीलाम करवाना संभव नहीं है। इस कारण मंडी के व्यापारी दशहरा मैदान पर ही पहुंच कर धान की खरीदी कर रहे हैं।
किसानों ने कहां ठंड में गुजारना पड़ी रात, नहीं मिल रहे अच्छे रेट
बैरासिया भोपाल के कढ़ैया गांव के किसान जितेंद्र मीणा और रूप सिंह ने बताया कि वे एक दिन पहले ही धान की ट्राली लेकर आ गए थे। यहां पर तेज सर्दी के बीच उन्हें रात गुजारने के लिए मजबूर होना पड़ा। रात में कचरा जलाकर तापना पड़ा।

मंगलवार को मंडी बंद रहेगी, इस कारण सोमवार को सबसे ज्यादा 8500 क्विंटल धान की आवक हुई है । अधिक आवक होने से देर शाम तक नीलामी और उनकी तुलाई करवाने की व्यवस्था करना पड़ी । ताकि किसानों को किसी प्रकार से परेशान न होना पड़े ।
- करुणेश तिवारी, सचिव कृषि उपज मंडी रायसेन

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें