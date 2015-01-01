पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:सब्जी विक्रेताओं की दुकानों पर अनाज व्यापारी का कब्जा

रायसेनएक घंटा पहले
  • जहां व्यवस्थाएं बनाने के लिए प्रशासन पूरा फोकस कर रहा, वहीं पर हो रहे हैं अवैध कब्जे

शहर की नई सब्जी मंडी (हाकर्स जोन) में हाथ ठेले शिफ्ट करने और दशहरा मैदान में धान की नीलामी में कोई समस्या न आए इसके लिए प्रशासन ने वहां ट्रैफिक को लेकर भी कुछ बदलाव किए हैं । इससे ट्रैफिक जाम न लगे । लेकिन निजी व्यापारियों द्वारा नई सब्जी मंडी के टीन शेडों पर कब्जा कर निजी गोदाम बनाने और दो टीन शेडों के बीच की सड़क पर खुद का गेट लगाकर सड़क पर भी अपना कब्जा जमा लेने पर किसी का ध्यान नहीं है। इसके अलावा नई मंडी सब्जी मंडी के बड़े हिस्से पर धान तुलाई का काम अनाज व्यापारी कर रहे हैं ।

जहां एक और शहर की सड़कों पर खड़े होने वाले सब्जी और फलों के हाथ ठेले नई मंडी में शिफ्ट करने की बात कही जा रही है, तो वहीं दूसरी और नगरपालिका द्वारा सब्जी विक्रेताओं के लिए बनाई गई दुकानों पर अनाज व्यापारियों ने अनाधिकृत तौर पर कब्जा किया है । जबकि वहां पर अनाज का व्यवसाय करने कि किसी प्रकार की अनुमति अनाज व्यापारी के पास नहीं है ।

व्यापारी और जेई बोले- जगह खाली पड़ी थी
नई सब्जी मंडी के टीन शेड पर कब्जा करने धान खरीदी करने वाले और दो शेड की बीच की सड़क पर निजी गेट लगाकर उसे बंद करने वाले अनाज व्यापारी मूलचंद्र कुशवाह अब धान हटाने की बात कह रहे हैं। उनका कहना है कि जगह खाली पड़ी थी, इसलिए उन्होंने यहां धान की खरीदी शुरु कर दी । अब अनाज व्यापारी कुशवाह द्वारा धान के परिवहन के लिए ट्रक न मिल पाने की बात कही जा रही है। इधर नपा के जेई पीके साहू से जब इस मामले में बात की गई तो उनका कहना है कि अब दिखवाते है अनाज व्यापार से दुकानें खाली करवाई जाएंगी।

सवाल: कब्जा करने की कैसे मिली छूट
नई सब्जी मंडी में शहर के हाथ ठेले शिफ्ट करने और दशहरा मैदान में बिना किसी व्यवधान के नीलामी होती रहे, इन दो बातों पर प्रशासन का पूरा फोकस है । इसको लेकर यहां कलेक्टर उमाशंकर भार्गव, एसडीएम एलके खरे, नपा सीएमओ आरडी शर्मा सहित सभी अधिकारियों का पूरा फोकस है । इसके बावजूद सब्जी अनाज व्यापारी द्वारा सब्जी की दुकानों पर कब्जा कर सड़क पर गेट लगा दिया । इससे प्रशासनिक व्यवस्थाओं पर सवाल उठता है कि इस तरह से वहां व्यवस्था कैसे सुधरेगी ।

