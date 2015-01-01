पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हज यात्रा:2021 में सिर्फ 30 से 35 दिन की होगी हज यात्रा

रायसेन4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हज यात्रा के लिए पहली गाइडलाइन जारी की, 18 से 65 साल की उम्र के ही जा सकेंगे, खर्च भी दोगुना किया

कोरोना के चलते इस वर्ष हज यात्रा निरस्त हो गई थी। जिले में करीब 200 से अधिक लोगों को निराश होना पड़ा था। हज कमेटी द्वारा यात्रियों को जमा राशि वापस लौटा दी थी। सऊदी अरब सरकार ने वर्ष 2021 के लिए हज यात्रा की गाइडलाइन जारी कर दी। इसके बाद हज कमेटी द्वारा यात्रा पर जाने वाले लोगों से ऑनलाइन आवेदन करवाना शुरू किए। अगले वर्ष यात्रा के दिनाें में 10 दिन की कटौती की गई है। अब यात्री 30 से 35 दिन में हज करके लोग वापस अपने देश लौट आएंगे। हज खर्च भी 3.75 से 5.25 लाख रुपए तक हो जाएगा। कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण मार्च से जुलाई तक पूरे विश्व में हाहाकार मचा हुआ था। इसी दौरान सउदी अरब में भी कोरोना मरीज सामने आने के बाद जुलाई में हज यात्रा निरस्त कर दी गई थी। इसके कारण जिले के करीब 200से अधिक यात्रियों को हज पर जाने का मौका नहीं मिला। इनके द्वारा जमा की राशि सरकार ने वापस लौटा दी। अब नई गाइडलाइन के आधार पर ऑनलाइन आवेदन की प्रक्रिया चल रही है। इसकी आखिरी तारीख 10 दिसंबर है।
एक ग्रुप में 3 सदस्य जाएंगे
एक ग्रुप में 5 सदस्य जा सकते थे, अब एक ग्रुप में तीन सदस्य ही जाएंगे। 40 से 45 दिन का होता था सफर, अब 30 से 35 दिन में ही पूरी हो जाएगी हज यात्रा । पहले फीस 2.50 लाख रुपए थी, जो अब बढ़कर 3.75 से 5.25 लाख रुपए के करीब हो जाएगी । पहले सभी उम्र के लोगों को इजाजत थी, लेकिन अब 18 से 65 साल के आयु वाले ही जा सकेंगे। पहले रिजर्व कैटेगरी रहती थी, इस बार एक ही कैटेगरी रहेगी । पहले 2100 रियाल दिए जाते थे, अब 1500 रियाल ही दिए जाएंगे

फरवरी या फिर मार्च में जारी होगी दूसरी गाइडलाइन
सऊदी सरकार द्वारा हज यात्रा के लिए आवेदन से पहले गाइडलाइन जारी की है। जिसे भारत सरकार की हज कमेटी ने अपनी वेबसाइट पर डाल दिया। इसमें 7 नवंबर से 10 दिसंबर तक हज पर जाने वाले ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं। इसके बाद कुर्रा निकालने, यात्रा किराया जमा करने की प्रक्रिया होगी। फरवरी या मार्च में सऊदी सरकार कोरोना की स्थिति को देखते हुए नई गाइडलाइन जारी करेगी ।

आवेदन प्रक्रिया चल रही है, खर्च भी बढ़ गया है
हज यात्रा के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन की प्रक्रिया चल रही है। कोरोना को देखते हुए सऊदी अरब सरकार ने प्रत्येक व्यक्ति पर हज खर्च इस बार 3.75 लाख से 5.25 लाख रुपए का अनुमान बताया है। जो पहले ढाई लाख रुपए तक होता था। इस कारण यात्रा महंगी होने से लोग जानकारी प्राप्त कर रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें