शहर में फर्राटे भरती बाइकें:तेज रफ्तार बाइक चलाने का शौक बना परेशानी का कारण

रायसेनएक घंटा पहले
  • कार्रवाई न किए जाने से रहती है हादसे की आशंका

शहर में फर्राटे भरती बाइकें और विभिन्न तरीके के साइलेंसर से आवाज निकालते हुए निकलने से आम राहगीरों का सड़क पर पैदल चलना मुश्किल हो गया है। जरा सी चूक उन्हें अस्पताल पहुंचाने में देर नहीं करती है। यातायात पुलिस सहित पुलिस अधिकारी चैकिंग अभियान चलाते है, लेकिन ऐसे लोगो को भनक लगते ही वे अन्य रास्तों से गुजर जाते है, जिसके कारण उनके विरूद्ध प्रभावी कार्रवाई नहीं हो पा रही है। शहर के मैन रोड हो या गलियां अंधी रफ्तार से भागती बाइकें हर जगह आम राहगीरों को परेशानी का सबब बनी हुई है। तेज बाइकें चलाने वालों के कारण आए दिन हादसे होते रहते है लेकिन पुलिस ध्यान नहीं दे रही हैं। यह बाइकें लेकर कोचिंग जाने के निकलने वाले अधिकतर युवाओं के पास ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस भी नहीं होते है। मुख्य सागर भोपाल मार्ग, एसबीआई कालोनी, टीचर कालोनी, डीडी कालोनी, हनुमान बाग, गांधी बाजार, गर्ल्स स्कूल रोड पर ये बाइक के साथ कलाबाजियां करते देखे जा सकते है। गांधी बाजार, गर्ल्स स्कूल रोड जैसे भीड़ भाड़ वाले सकरे रोड और मुख्य सागर भोपाल मार्ग जहां वाहनों की आवाजाही बहुत अधिक होती है वहां भी यह अंधाधुंध गति से बाइक चलाने में संकोच नहीं करते है। नगर के जागरूक नागरिकों वरिष्ठ अधिवक्ता हाजी चांद मियां, शिवराज सिंह ठाकुर, आई एस बुंदेला, मूरत सिंह ठाकुर, राजेन्द्र सोलंकी, सईद कमर खान, हेमराज राठौर ने पुलिस से कार्रवाई की मांग की है ।

