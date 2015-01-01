पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बदले विचार:इंजीनियरिंग छोड़ बने जैन संत, गजल गाने का शौक

रायसेन3 घंटे पहले
  • टीसीएस से लाखों का पैकेज छोड़कर महोत्सव में शामिल हुए संत एलक क्षीर सागर महाराज

जहां एक ओर टीसीएस जैसी कंपनी में काम करना लोगों का सपना होता है,तो वहीं दूसरी ओर ऐसे उदाहरण भी हैं ,जिनमें इस कंपनी में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के पद पर कार्यरत होने और लाखों रुपए का पैकेज छोड़कर जैन संत बन गए । हम बात कर रहे हैं पार्श्वनाथ जैन मंदिर में ठहरे जैन संत एलक क्षीर सागर महाराज की । उन्होंने टीसीएस कंपनी में बड़े पैकेज वाली नौकरी छोड़ दी । महाराजजी बताते हैं कि वे शुरु से ही जैन मुनियों के संपर्क में रहे हैं ।

इसलिए उनका रुझान धर्म की ओर अधिक रहा है । सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर बनने के बाद संसारिक भोग विलास उन्हें छू भी नहीं सका । कंपनी द्वारा उन्हें एक साल के लिए विदेश जाने का ऑफर भी मिला, लेकिन इतने समय के लिए वे दूसरे देश जाने के लिए तैयार नहीं हुए । उसके बाद एक बार तीन महीने के लिए विदेश गए ,लेकिन उसके बाद फिर वे कंपनी के कहने पर भी विदेश नहीं गए ।

मन में वैराग्य भाव होने से उन्होंने महज 30 साल की उम्र में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के पद से इस्तीफा देकर नौकरी छोड़ दी । उसके बाद उन्होंने घर-परिवार भी छोड़ दिया । आचार्य विद्यासागर महाराज के शिष्य बनने के बाद उन्होंने जीवन के आगे की यात्रा क्षीर सागर के नाम से शुरु की ।

कई गजलों की रचना कर खुद ही उसे अपनी आवाज में गाया

क्षीर सागर महाराज ने कई गजलों की खुद रचना कर उन्हें अपनी आवाज भी दी है । इस तरह से उनकी गजलें और प्रवचन के लिए यू ट्यूब पर श्री ज्ञान विधा नाम का चैनल भी है । उनकी गजलों के विषय भी बड़े महत्वपूर्ण होते हैं । इन गजलों के माध्यम से वे समाज के लोगों को संदेश देते हैं ।

पंचकल्याण में शामिल होने आए मुनिश्री

शहर के सागर रोड पर बने जैन मंदिर में पंचकल्याण महोत्सव रखा गया था । इसमें शामिल होने के लिए समता सागर जी महाराज, निर्णय सागर जी महराज, क्षीर सागर महाराज सहित कई मुनि शहर में आए । सभी मुनियों ने समाज के लोगों में इन कार्यक्रमों के बीच प्रवचन देकर मार्ग दर्शन भी करते रहे । हालांकि अब पंच कल्याणक महोत्सव संपन्न हो चुका है ।

