महा उपचुनाव:कमलनाथ सरकार ने विधायकों को प्रताडि़त किया, जनता के विश्वास को कुचला: सिंधिया

रायसेन5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गैरतगंज तहसील के गढ़ी में भाजपा प्रत्याशी प्रभुराम चौधरी के पक्ष में हुई सभा

प्रदेश में 15 महीने रही कमलनाथ सरकार ने हर तबके को परेशान किया। साथ ही प्रदेश को विकास के मामले में कोसों पीछे धकेल दिया। कमलनाथ ने जहां विधायकों को प्रताडि़त किया वहीं कार्यकर्ताओं की भी नहीं सुनी। और तो और जनता के विश्वास को भी कुचल डाला। यह बात गढ़ी कस्बे में भाजपा प्रत्याशी प्रभुराम चौधरी के समर्थन में हुई सभा में सांसद ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया ने कही। उन्होंने कहा कि कमलनाथ तो मुखौटा हैं पीछे से सरकार तो कोई और चला रहा था। और वह लोग ऐसे थे जिहें जनता के हितों से कोई मतलब नहीं। ऐसे कमलनाथ एवं दिग्विजय सिंह जैसे गद्दारों को इस प्रदेश से हटाना है। हमने विकास, जनता को दिए गए वचनों को पूरा करने का मुद्दा उठाया तो कमलनाथ ने कहा कि सड़क पर उतर जाओ और हम सड़क पर उतर गए। वायदा खिलाफी के कारण यह उपचुनाव हो रहा है।

22 विधायकों ने सबक सिखाया: प्रहलाद
केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रहलाद पटेल ने कहा कि प्रदेश की कमलनाथ सरकार ने जब प्रदेश के विकास से मुंह मोड़ा तो चुने हुए विधायकों को यह सब नागवार गुजरा। फिर एक ही रास्ता बचता था कि अपना पद छोड़कर जनता के बीच जाएं। और इसी राह पर चलते हुए 22 विधायकों ने अपना पद त्याग दिया। वास्तव में इन सभी विधायकों का त्याग बड़ा है। जिन्होंने कांग्रेस को सबक सिखाया। सभा में सत्ता व संगठन के वरिष्ठ नेता मौजूद थे।

