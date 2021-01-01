पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वैक्सीनेशन:वैक्सीन से चूके वर्कर्स के लिए आज आखिरी मौका

रायसेन6 घंटे पहले
जिले में अभी तक फ्रंट लाइन वर्करों का 100 प्रतिशत वैक्सीनेशन नहीं हो सका है। अभी तक 67.39 प्रतिशत स्वास्थ्यकर्मी (3100 कर्मचारी) ही टीका लगवाने पहुंचे थे। शेष बचे 32.60 फीसदी फ्रंट लाइन हेल्थ वर्कर अर्थात 1500 कर्मचारियों के लिए 3 फरवरी को केचअप राउंड से वैक्सीनेशन करने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। इसके बाद भी यह कर्मचारी वैक्सीन लगवाने के लिए नहीं आते हैं तो वे कर्मचारी वैक्सीन लगवाने से वंचित हो जाएंगे। मंगलवार को वैक्सीनेशन से छूटे सभी 1500 कर्मचारियों को एसएमएस भेजकर उन्हें टीका लगवाने के लिए सूचना दी गई है। इसके बाद अगले राउंड में राजस्व और पुलिस विभाग के कर्मचारियों का टीकाकरण शुरू होगा। जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डॉ. सोमनदास ने बताया कि 16 जनवरी से वैक्सीनेशन शुरू हुआ था। जिले में 4600 स्वाथ्यकर्मियों का टीकाकरण किया जाना था, लेकिन इसमें से 3100 स्वास्थ्यकर्मी ही टीका लगवाने पहुंचे।

6 फरवरी से राजस्व और पुलिस विभाग के कर्मचारी को लगाए जाएंगे टीके
जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डॉ. सोमनदास ने बताया कि 6 फरवरी से वैक्सीनेशन का तीसरा चरण शुरू हो रहा है, जिसमें अब पुलिस और राजस्व विभाग सहित अन्य फ्रंट लाइन वर्करों का टीकाकरण होगा। इसके लिए लिस्टिंग की जा रही है। इन विभागों के करीब 2500 फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर है, जिन्हें वैक्सीन का टीका लगाया जाएगा।

