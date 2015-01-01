पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शादी पर बंधन भारी:विवाह समारोह में मेहमानों की लिस्ट होने लगी छोटी, कार्ड, भोजन के ऑर्डर आधे

रायसेन4 घंटे पहले
कोरोना संक्रमण एक बार फिर बढ़ने के बाद उसका असर नवंबर और दिसंबर में होने वाली शादियों पर भी पड़ने जा रहा है। सरकार की गाइड लाइन काे देखते हुए कई लोगों ने अपने बेटे-बेटियों के विवाह कार्यक्रमों में परिवर्तन कर मैरिज गार्डन तक के ऑर्डर को निरस्त कर दिए हैं। जिन घराें में विवाह हाेने वाले हैं, उन्होंने मेहमानों की संख्या वाली लिस्ट छोटी कर ली है।

कोविड- 19 की गाइड लाइन का पालन करने के लिए लोग अपने स्तर पर भी इस बार कई बदलाव कर रहे हैं। विवाह कार्यक्रमों में अाैसत जहां 500 लाेगाें के लिए व्यवस्थाएं की जाती थीं वे अब 100-150 लाेगाें काे ध्यान में रखते हुए ही की जा रही है। विवाह समाराेह वाले परिवाराें में इस बात का भी संशय है कि जितने मेहमानाें काे वे अामंत्रित कर रहे हैं वे सभी कार्यक्रम में अाएंगे भी कि नहीं। यदि कम मेहमान अाए ताे भी समस्या खड़ी हाेगी। ऐसे में मैरिज गार्डन संचालक, टेंट व्यवसायी और केटरिंग व्यवसायियाें के समक्ष भी अब गंभीर संकट खड़ा हो गया है। उन पर एडवांस राशि वापस करने का दबाव हो गया है। प्रिटिंग प्रेस में भी शादी के कार्डों की छपाई आधी हो रह गई है ।

शहर की जगह गांव में शादी करने पर लोग कर रहे विचार, मैरिज गार्डन में कई लोगों ने कैंसिल कर दिए आर्डर

1. 150 ऑमंत्रण पत्र ही बांटे, मास्क लगाकर अाने का किया निवेदन शहर के पूर्णेंद्र गुप्ता के छोटे भाई शुभेंद्र गुप्ता की 25 नवंबर को शादी है। कम से कम लोगों को शादी में बुलाया जा रहा है। 150 से कम आमंत्रण कार्ड बांटे हैं। सभी से मास्क लगाकर आने का निवेदन भी किया गया है। पुड़ेंद्र ने बताया कि गार्डन के गेट पर ही आगंतुकों के हाथ धुलाने की व्यवस्था रहेगी।

2. शहर की जगह गांव में करेंगे शादी : शहर के तालाब मोहल्ला रोड निवासी कोमल प्रसाद राय के बेटे की शादी 11 दिसंबर को होना है। पहले वे मैरिज गार्डन में शादी करने वाले थे, अब परिवार के सदस्यों के बीच गांव मानपुर में शादी करवाने का मन बना लिया है। मेहमानाें की सूची भी 500 से घटाकर 100-150 कर ली है।

शादी के कार्ड छप रहे हैं आधे, 500 की जगह 150
प्रिटिंग प्रेस संचालक ब्रजेश राय ने बताया कि शादी के कार्ड भी लोग अब 50 फीसदी ही छपवा रहे हैं। तीन दिन के भीतर छह लोगों ने 500-600 से कार्ड छपवाने का आर्डर दिया था, लेकिन आज उन्होंने उस आर्डर को निरस्त कर 150-200 पर सीमित कर दिया है।

दो लोगों ने मैरिज गार्डन की बुकिंग निरस्त की
मैरिज गार्डन संचालक दिनेश अग्रवाल ने बताया कि कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण सात आठ माह से उनका धंधा पूरी तरह से बंद था, अब जैसे तैसे शादियों का सीजन प्रारंभ हो रहा था। अब उनके दो शादी की बुकिंग भी कैंसिल हो गए हैं।

